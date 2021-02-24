ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Global Gas Meters Smart & Standard Market to 2025 – Featuring Apator, Diehl and Emerson Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Gas Meters Smart & Standard Ed 4 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Smart gas metering is gaining momentum, with the expansion of the Chinese natural gas market, European rollouts accelerating and the US continuing to convert to AMR and AMI metering. Nationwide stocks of diaphragm meters are being converted by replacements with smart meters, or with the addition of communication modules to the existing well-tested diaphragm and rotary meters. The report charts these developments over a ten-year time frame from 2015 and forecast to 2025.
The market is split by residential, standard and AMR/AMI, PPM, communication modules, C&I and grid meters and analysed by country. Global gas meter demand is forecast in units and value, totals of all meters and smart meters, from the base year 2015 to 2025 in the countries with piped gas networks and over 600,000 gas customers.

Analysis of sales of gas meters for 43 countries, by meter type – Basic Residential, AMR/ AMI, Prepayment, Communications Modules, C&I – units, value, and average selling price, from 2019 to 2025. Tables of the global total, regional totals and countries. The major meter technologies are described with total market shares; diaphragm, rotary, turbine, orifice and ultrasonic, plus outline of Coriolis, vortex and MEMS meters.

The major customers for gas meters, the gas transmission and distribution utilities, are outlined in each of the 43 countries profiled, together with their structure.

The number of housing units, residential and commercial gas customers with piped gas are charted for each profiled country, from 1900 to 2020. At the city gate station, gas pressure is high, grid and bulk meters need to be robust and highly accurate. Commercial & Industrial (C&I) meters contributed only 1% of meter sales in units in 2019, but this important segment of high value meters was worth $1 billion.

Fundamental changes in the demand cycle for meters are taking place in the residential segment. Meter vendors need to understand the new trends to plan their footprint and to avoid mismatch, over-capacity and pressure on profits. Historically the demand for gas meters followed a stable long-term path, driven by the increase of gas penetration, first for city coal gas and then for natural gas. The country-wide deployments of smart meters now starting, involve replacing the entire stock of residential meters with 20-year lives, in a short period of perhaps 5 years. This has never happened before and it means that there will be peaks of replacement and troughs of low demand.

Gas metering cannot be fully understood in isolation. It is not all piped natural gas. Marketers need to understand the gas supply industry, how it has developed and where it will go in the future. The industry is described, from its start with local town gas to the international natural gas industry, today piped and LNG. There are still other pockets of gas; town gas, LPG both piped and in cylinders and local tanks of natural gas.
Key Topics Covered: 1. The Gas Metering Landscape in 20202. World Demand for Gas Meters from 2019 to 2025
Meter Demand

Gas Meter Technology Shares
3. Demand for Smart Gas Meters4. Long-Term Demand Trend for Gas Meters
Demand
5. Gas Distribution System
Gas Pressure

The Gathering System

The Transmission System

Compressor Stations

Line Pack

Gate Stations

The Distribution Network

The Final Stage, Moving Natural Gas into the Home
6. Meter Types from 1843 to the Future
Positive Displacement of Gas Meters

Diaphragm Meters

Rotary Meters

Inferential Meters

Turbine Meters

Orifice Meters

Ultrasonic Flow Meters

Intelligent Micom Meters

Coriolis Meters

Vortex Meters

Mems (Micro-Electro-Mechanical System)

Smart/Advanced Meters

Communication Module

Turndown Ratio and Rangeability

Typical Turndown Ratio of Various Meter Types

Meter Sizes – G

Heating Value
7. The Gas Meter Market in Europe8. The Gas Meter Market in the CIS9. The Gas Meter Market in the Middle East10. The Gas Meter Market in Africa11. The Gas Meter Market in Asia-Pacific12. The Gas Meter Market in North America 13. The Gas Meter Market in South America14. The Gas Meter Market in Central America15. Competitive Analysis, Company Profiles and Market Shares16. NGV and Autogas Metering17. The Origins of the Global Gas Industry
Electricity Versus Gas
18. Gas Sources, Types and Delivery
Gas Categories

Natural Gas

Manufactured Gas

Coke-Oven Gas

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Coal Gas

Biogas

Blast Furnace Gas

Gas Hydrates

Refinery Gas

Syngas – Sng

Pg Autogas

Gas Delivery and Storage

Piped Gas

Natural Gas Liquids, Liquefied Natural Gas (Lng)

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Lpg)

Compressed Natural Gas (Cng)
19. Methodology
