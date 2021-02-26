10:41 | 26.02.2021

Global Gas Sensor Markets, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Gas Sensor Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the gas sensor market. The technologies in gas sensor market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional catalyst combustion type to advanced infrared imaging sensor. The rising waves of new technologies, such as photoionization detectors and infrared imagine are creating significant potential for advanced gas sensor in various automotive and consumer applications and driving the demand for gas sensor technologies. In gas sensor market, electrochemical, photoionization detectors, solid state/metal oxide semiconductor, catalytic, infrared imaging, laser, holographic, and zirconia technologies are used in various end use industries. Stringent government regulation for employee health and safety, growing demand for miniaturized wireless sensors, and increasing awareness regarding air quality control among users are creating new opportunities for various gas sensor technologies. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global gas sensor market by application, technology, and region. Some of the companies profiled in this report include City Technology, Dynament, Alphasense, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, SenseAir, Figaro Engineering, Membrapor, and Sensirion.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the gas sensor market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in gas sensor market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in gas sensor market? What are the latest developments in gas sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this gas sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this gas sensor technology space?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution 2.2. Technology and Application Mapping 2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness 3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Gas Sensor Technologies

4. Technology Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Gas Sensor Opportunity 4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) 4.2.1. Electrochemical 4.2.2. Photoionization Detectors 4.2.3. Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor 4.2.4. Catalytic 4.2.5. Infrared Imaging 4.2.6. Laser 4.2.7. Holographic 4.2.8. Zirconia 4.2.9. Medical 4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments 4.3.1. Water & Wastewater Treatment 4.3.1.1. Electrochemical 4.3.1.2. Photoionization Detectors 4.3.1.3. Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor 4.3.1.4. Catalytic 4.3.1.5. Infrared Imaging 4.3.1.6. Laser 4.3.1.7. Holographic 4.3.1.8. Zirconia 4.3.1.9. Medical 4.3.2. Oil and Gas 4.3.3. Automotive and Transportation 4.3.4. Food and Beverages 4.3.5. Metal and Mining 4.3.6. Consumer Electronics 4.3.7. Others 4.3.7.1. Electrochemical 4.3.7.2. Photoionization Detectors 4.3.7.3. Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor 4.3.7.4. Catalytic 4.3.7.5. Infrared Imaging 4.3.7.6. Laser 4.3.7.7. Holographic 4.3.7.8. Zirconia

5. Technology Opportunities(2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Gas Sensor Market by Region 5.2. North American Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.2.1. United States Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.2.2. Canadian Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.2.3. Mexican Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.3. European Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.3.1. The United Kingdom Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.3.2. German Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.3.3. French Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.4. APAC Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.4.1. Chinese Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.4.2. Japanese Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.4.3. Indian Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.4.4. South Korean Gas Sensor Technology Market 5.5. ROW Gas Sensor Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Gas Sensor Technology 7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis 7.2. Market Share Analysis 7.3. Geographical Reach 7.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications 8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis 8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Gas Sensor Market by Technology 8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Gas Sensor Market by Application 8.2.3.Growth Opportunities for the Gas Sensor Market by Region 8.3. Emerging Trends in the Gas Sensor Market 8.4. Strategic Analysis 8.4.1. New Product Development 8.4.2. Capacity Expansion of the Gas Sensor Market 8.4.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Gas Sensor Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. City Technology 9.2. Dynament 9.3. Alphasense 9.4. Amphenol Corporation 9.5. Bosch Sensortec GmbH 9.6. SenseAir 9.7. Figaro Engineering 9.8. Membrapor 9.9. Sensirion For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgkieb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005192/en/