13:49 | 17.01.2020
Global Gas Sensors Market Expected to Grow in Value from $0.93 Billion in 2018 to $1.93 Billion in 20207 with a CAGR of 8.5% – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Gas Sensors – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Gas Sensors Market accounted for $0.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing industrial gas induced accidents, necessity to continually monitor and control the gases used as raw materials in various industries, and formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe are the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing efforts of private as well as public organizations to make people aware about air quality monitoring is providing opportunities for the market growth. However, huge consumption of time in developing novel gas sensors may hinder the market growth.
A gas sensor is a device that distinguishes the nearness of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is utilized to identify a gas spill or other emissions and can interface with a control framework so a process can be automatically shut down.
By Gas Type, Oxygen (O2) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Oxygen indicators, analyzers, and monitors are generally utilized in automotive, smart cities, automation of buildings, food & beverages, and other industrial applications. Medical equipment is another application sector for oxygen sensors. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of gas sensors in various industries.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud44dw
