13:49 | 17.01.2020

Global Gas Sensors Market Expected to Grow in Value from $0.93 Billion in 2018 to $1.93 Billion in 20207 with a CAGR of 8.5% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Gas Sensors – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Gas Sensors Market accounted for $0.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Increasing industrial gas induced accidents, necessity to continually monitor and control the gases used as raw materials in various industries, and formulation and implementation of various health and safety regulations across the globe are the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing efforts of private as well as public organizations to make people aware about air quality monitoring is providing opportunities for the market growth. However, huge consumption of time in developing novel gas sensors may hinder the market growth. A gas sensor is a device that distinguishes the nearness of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is utilized to identify a gas spill or other emissions and can interface with a control framework so a process can be automatically shut down. By Gas Type, Oxygen (O2) segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Oxygen indicators, analyzers, and monitors are generally utilized in automotive, smart cities, automation of buildings, food & beverages, and other industrial applications. Medical equipment is another application sector for oxygen sensors. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the extensive use of gas sensors in various industries.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 Technology Analysis 3.8 Application Analysis 3.9 Emerging Markets 3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Connectivity

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Wireless 5.3 Wired

6 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Gas Detectors 6.3 Air Purifiers/Air Cleaners 6.4 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) 6.5 Consumer Devices 6.6 Medical Equipment 6.7 Gas Analyzers & Monitors 6.8 Air Quality Monitors

7 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Gas Type

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Oxygen (O2) 7.3 Ammonia 7.4 Hydrogen Sulfide 7.5 Carbon Dioxide 7.6 Carbon Monoxide 7.7 Methane 7.8 Chlorine 7.9 Nitrogen Oxide 7.10 Hydrogen 7.11 Methyl Mercaptan 7.12 Volatile Organic Compounds 7.13 Hydrocarbons 7.13.1 Butane 7.13.2 Propane 7.14 Other Gas Types

8 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Solid-State Or Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor 8.3 Laser 8.4 Carbon Nanotube 8.5 Photoionization Detectors 8.6 Polymers 8.7 Optical Gas Sensor 8.8 Holographic 8.9 Electrochemical 8.10 Thermal Gas Sensor 8.11 Zirconia 8.12 Thermal Conductivity 8.13 Paramagnetic 8.14 Colorimetric 8.15 Infrared 8.16 Catalytic 8.17 Other Technologies 8.17.1 Surface Acoustic Wave Gas sensors

9 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Automotive and Transportation 9.3 Consumer Electronics 9.4 Oil & Gas 9.5 Mining 9.6 Food & Beverages 9.7 Metals & Chemicals 9.8 Power Stations 9.9 Smart Cities 9.10 Agriculture 9.11 Medical 9.12 Defense and Industrial Safety 9.13 Water & Wastewater Treatment 9.14 Other Applications

10 Global Gas Sensors Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.3 Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Asahi Kasei 12.2 Figaro 12.3 Honeywell Analytics 12.4 Dynament 12.5 Elichens 12.6 Alphasense 12.7 Amphenol 12.8 MSA 12.9 Breeze Technologies 12.10 Bosch Sensortec 12.11 Nissha 12.12 AMS AG 12.13 Membrapor AG 12.14 Sensirion AG 12.15 Danfoss 12.16 IDT Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud44dw

