Global Gas Utility Analysis & Forecasts Edition 2 – 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Gas Utility Analysis & Forecasts Edition 2 – 2021” database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The purpose of this report is to provide a resource to quantify, segment and target the markets of utilities and their customers. The report provides an analysis of the customer bases of global electricity and gas utilities with historical data forecast to 2030 by country, and snapshots of individual utility customer bases in 2019. The data provides market analysis in tiers; Global, Regional, National, Utilities and drills down to the Customer Bases of individual Utilities. 10 regions and 211 countries. This database can be used in two ways. You can use them to target utilities as primary end-customers if you are selling products or services to the utilities directly, and you can prioritise the utilities by size, region and country. For example, you could identify the 38 electricity discos in the world with over 10 million customers, or the 316 with 1 million or more. You might be more interested in the 6,865 smaller electricity utilities with under 1 million customers. Or you could pick the 213 small utilities in South America, and drill down further by size or country. Or, you can segment the 2.8 billion customers of the utilities, by country and utility size. The databases have wider implications for other associated product fields. The discos supply power or gas and they are also channels to reach electricity and gas consumers for a multitude of other associated product offers. Many municipal discos have already developed ranges of products and services, some widely different from energy but carried via the channel of their energy supplies. Zero straight in on your prime targets. Some products or services involve high investment and are designed for large utilities. Many more are in the intermediate or small range. Whichever category you are in, this database provides a basic marketing resource to segment and target your market. The gas utility data is analysed globally, by 10 regions and 207 countries. However, whereas grid electricity is almost universal, albeit limited in the smallest countries, piped gas is supplied in only 84 countries. Most countries have tanked or cylinder LPG, often widely available. The composition of the gas utility population is different from electricity utilities, in that it has fewer very large utilities and more mid-sized, reflecting the more concentrated asset base of the gas sector. The database will give you the resource to locate and navigate the gas utility sector. For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhlc8i Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

