13:24 | 27.12.2019
Global Geophysical Services Market Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities: 2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Geophysical Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report analyzes and forecasts the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for geophysical services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level.
The study provides a decisive view of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry by segmenting it in terms of technology, type, and region/country. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into magnetic, gradiometry, gravity, electromagnetics, LIDAR, hyperspectral, ground penetrating, resistivity, and others (induced polarization and magnetotellurics). In terms of type, the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry has been segregated into aerial-based survey and land-based survey. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.
The report provides the actual size of the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry has been analyzed in terms of value. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology and type of geophysical services. Market value and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.
Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized
The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis–vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.
1.2. Research Highlights
2.2. Secondary Sources and Acronyms Used
2.3. Research Methodology
3.2. Top Trends
4.2. Market Indicators
5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2026
5.4. Value Chain Analysis
5.5. Regulatory Scenario
5.6. Mining Cycle
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Technology, 2017-2026
6.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology, 2017
7.2. Key Findings
7.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Type, 2017-2026
7.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis,by Type, 2017
8.2. Key Findings
8.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Region, 2017-2026
8.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
14.2. Competition Matrix
14.3. Market Footprint Analysis, 2017
14.4. Competitive Business Strategy
14.5. Company Profiles
14.5.1. EON Geosciences Inc.
14.5.2. Dawson Geophysical Inc
14.5.3. Geotech Surveys
14.5.4 Compagnie Gnrale de Gophysique (CGG)
14.5.5. TGS
14.5.6. Spectrum Geophysics
14.5.7. Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.
14.5.8. SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD
14.5.9. New Resolution Geophysics
14.5.10. ION Geophysical Corporation
14.5.11. Phoenix Geophysics
