Global Geophysical Services Market Drivers, Restraints & Opportunities: 2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Geophysical Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Geophysical Services Market – Overview

The global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry is highly consolidated. Large numbers of geophysical survey-based data acquisition companies operate in the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. Players that dominate the market account for significant market share. This leads to intense competition. Design, technology, and engineering of systems are key differentiating factors for different players. Scale of operations, range of data network, and capability to analyze and offer feasible solutions determine profitability and market share of players. Land-based geophysical services play a vital role in exploration and extraction of various minerals. These services also help understand geophysical conditions of the ground surface and sub-surface. Aerial-based survey captures images by using fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. However, drones are expected to replace fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in aerial-based geophysical surveys in the near future. This report analyzes and forecasts the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for geophysical services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the market at the global and regional level. The study provides a decisive view of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry by segmenting it in terms of technology, type, and region/country. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into magnetic, gradiometry, gravity, electromagnetics, LIDAR, hyperspectral, ground penetrating, resistivity, and others (induced polarization and magnetotellurics). In terms of type, the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry has been segregated into aerial-based survey and land-based survey. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The report provides the actual size of the geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global geophysical services market for mineral & mining industry has been analyzed in terms of value. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology and type of geophysical services. Market value and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Key Takeaways

North America is the leading consumer of geophysical services for mineral & mining industry across the globe. The region constitutes around 25% to 30% share of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining Industry. The market in the region is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the environmental regulations imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments. Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis–vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation 1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions 2.2. Secondary Sources and Acronyms Used 2.3. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot 3.2. Top Trends

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview 4.2. Market Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis 5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2026 5.4. Value Chain Analysis 5.5. Regulatory Scenario 5.6. Mining Cycle

6. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis and Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2026

6.1. Introduction 6.2. Key Findings 6.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Technology, 2017-2026 6.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology, 2017

7. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2017-2026

7.1. Introduction 7.2. Key Findings 7.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Type, 2017-2026 7.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis,by Type, 2017

8. Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, by Region, 2017-2026

8.1. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value (US$ Mn) and Growth Scenario, by Region, 2017 8.2. Key Findings 8.3. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Value Share Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), by Region, 2017-2026 8.4. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, 2017-2026 10. Europe Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, 2017-2026 11. Asia Pacific Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, 2017-2026 12. Middle East & Africa Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, 2017-2026 13. Latin America Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Analysis, 2017-2026 14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry Share Analysis, by Company (2017) 14.2. Competition Matrix 14.3. Market Footprint Analysis, 2017 14.4. Competitive Business Strategy 14.5. Company Profiles 14.5.1. EON Geosciences Inc. 14.5.2. Dawson Geophysical Inc 14.5.3. Geotech Surveys 14.5.4 Compagnie Gnrale de Gophysique (CGG) 14.5.5. TGS 14.5.6. Spectrum Geophysics 14.5.7. Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. 14.5.8. SEA GEO SURVEYS PVT LTD 14.5.9. New Resolution Geophysics 14.5.10. ION Geophysical Corporation 14.5.11. Phoenix Geophysics

15. Primary Research – Key Insights

