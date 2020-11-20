|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:43 | 20.11.2020
Global Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Grain and Cereal Crop Protection – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fungicides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Bayer CropScience AG
Dow AgroSciences LLC
FMC Corporation
Monsanto Company
Sapec Agro S. A.
Sinochem Group Co., Ltd.
Syngenta AG
Yara International ASA
Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecu2sc.
