10:40 | 15.12.2020

Global Graphene and 2D Materials Market Report 2020-2030: Unique Market Assessment Tools to Assess the Viability of Graphene by Market and Application – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2020-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date report on graphene currently available, by the world’s leading market authority on graphene. Profiling 286 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered). The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key material that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

The Global Market for Graphene 2020-2030 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application. Tabular data on current graphene products. Market assessment of other 2D materials. Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players. Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market. In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020. Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030. Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates. In-depth profiles of 286 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more. List of ex-graphene producers. Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand. Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the graphene market, by end user industry. Market overview of industry developments in 2020. Analysis of 2D materials market including Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs), hexagonal boron-nitride (BNNS), transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC), Mxenes, Borophene, Phosphorene, Graphitic carbon nitride, Germanene, Graphyne, graphane, Rhenium disulfide (ReS2) and diselenide (ReSe2), silicene, stanene/tinene, Tungsten diselenide, Antimonene, diamene and indium selenide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary 2 Overview Of Graphene 3 Graphene Production 4 Regulations 5 Graphene Patents And Publications 6 Graphene Production 7 Graphene Pricing 8 Graphene in 3D Printing 9 Graphene in Adhesives 10 Graphene in Automotive 11 Graphene in Batteries 12 Graphene in Composites 13 Graphene in Conductive Inks 14 Graphene in Construction Materials 15 Graphene in Electronics 16 Graphene in Filtration 17 Graphene in Fuel Cells 18 Graphene in Life Sciences And Medicine 19 Graphene in Lighting 20 Graphene in Lubricants 21 Graphene in Oil And Gas 22 Graphene in Paints And Coatings 23 Graphene in Photonics 24 Graphene in Photovoltaics 25 Graphene in Rubber And Tires 26 Graphene in Sensors 27 Graphene in Smart Textiles And Apparel 28 Graphene in Supercapacitors 29 Graphene Producer Assessment 30 Graphene Company Profiles-Producers And Product Developers 31 Applications Analysis 32 Graphene Ex-Producers And Product Developers 33 Other 2-D Materials 34 Research Methodology 35 References

Companies Mentioned

Archer Materials Directa Plus Global Graphene Group Graphenea GrapheneCA Haydale Graphene HP1 Technologies Ltd Paragraf SafeLi LLC Saint Jean Carbon Talga Resources Versarien ZEN Graphene Solutions For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/az4uhl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005499/en/