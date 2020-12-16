11:12 | 16.12.2020

Global Green and Bio-Solvents Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2014-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Green and Bio-Solvents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global green and bio-solvents market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global green and bio-solvents market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Green and bio-solvents refer to environment-friendly chemical substances that are derived from agricultural sources. They are manufactured after processing of crops, such as corn, sugarcane, and lactic acid, refined glycerin, bio-succinic acid and soybean oil. Water- and hydrocarbon-based variants are two of the most commonly used green and bio-solvents. They exhibit various advantageous properties, such as high boiling point, minimal odor, convenient recyclability and low toxicity. In comparison to the traditionally used petrochemical-based solvents, they emit a lesser amount of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) while manufacturing and handling. As a result, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of agrochemicals, paints, coatings, printing inks, adhesives, sealants, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and domestic cleaning products. The growing demand for environment-friendly solvents across industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Green solvents are manufactured using lactate ester solvents, which are non-carcinogenic, noncorrosive and nonozone-depleting, and are rapidly replacing synthetic solvents, such as toluene, acetone and xylene. In line with this, these solvents are also used for drug discovery and development by extracting and separating compounds from mixtures. Additionally, various advancements in production technologies and numerous product innovations are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, bio-solvents are used in the agriculture industry to increased yield, improved product quality and reduced cost of production. Other factors, including the growing demand for consumer products, such as perfumes, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and enhanced focus on sustainable development, are anticipated to drive the market further.

