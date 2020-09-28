|
1:30 | 29.09.2020
Global Green-Roofs Market Analysis with COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Materials Industry | Technavio
The green-roofs market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the green-roofs market to recover and grow by USD 8.82 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 14%.
Intensive
Extensive green-roofs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow faster than the intensive green-roofs segment during the forecast period. Initial costs and maintenance costs for extensive green-roofs are comparatively lower than that for intensive green-roofs. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the green-roofs market size.
37% of the growth will originate from the North American region.
The US and Canada are the key markets for green-roofs in North America.
Detailed information on factors that will assist green-roofs market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the green-roofs market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the green-roofs market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green-roofs market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Extensive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Intensive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Residential
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Axter Ltd.
Bauder Ltd.
Bender GmbH & Co. KG
Optigreen international AG
RENOLIT SE
Sempergreen BV
Sika AG
Sky Garden Ltd.
Vegetal i.D. Inc.
ZinCo GmbH
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
