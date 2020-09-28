1:30 | 29.09.2020

Global Green-Roofs Market Analysis with COVID-19 Recovery Plan and Strategies for the Materials Industry | Technavio

The green-roofs market research report examines the key questions around the implications of COVID-19 and provides a recovery analysis and outlook for the market in focus. Although the market has witnessed a negative impact due to the COVID-19 situation, the research analysts at Technavio expects the green-roofs market to recover and grow by USD 8.82 billion during the forecast period, accelerating at a CAGR of almost 14%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200928005519/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green-Roofs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For the Complete Insights on COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis and Recovery Analysis of the Green-roofs Market Download free report sampleGreen-Roofs Market Segmentation Analysis by Product

Extensive Intensive Extensive green-roofs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow faster than the intensive green-roofs segment during the forecast period. Initial costs and maintenance costs for extensive green-roofs are comparatively lower than that for intensive green-roofs. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the green-roofs market size.

Green-roofs Market Regional Analysis

The report covers regional analysis for APAC (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy), North America (US, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and MEA ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran). 37% of the growth will originate from the North American region. The US and Canada are the key markets for green-roofs in North America.

Green-roofs market is expected to be driven by the reduction in global warming due to green roofs. The popularity and implementation of green-roof concept is gaining traction around the globe as it helps in lowering the temperature on roofs, thereby decreasing the ambient temperature. This is achieved by growing plants on rooftops that help absorb the radiation from the sun and reduce the urban heat island effect. As a result, various governments are introducing supportive policies to encourage the adoption of green-roofs. Thus, the reduction in global warming due to green roofs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Integration of Green-roof and Solar Photovoltaic Systems will be a Key Market Trend

Green-roofs integrated with solar photovoltaic arrays are known as biosolar roofs. These roofs help in minimizing the emissions of greenhouse gases and ensure the sustainable development of buildings. The integration of green-roofs and solar photovoltaic systems ensures enhanced functions and effectiveness through cooling and shading effects. Thus, the integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems is expected to drive the growth of the market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist green-roofs market growth during the next five years Estimation of the green-roofs market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the green-roofs market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green-roofs market vendors

Executive Summary
Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Extensive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Intensive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Commercial Residential

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Axter Ltd. Bauder Ltd. Bender GmbH & Co. KG Optigreen international AG RENOLIT SE Sempergreen BV Sika AG Sky Garden Ltd. Vegetal i.D. Inc. ZinCo GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

