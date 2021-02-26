10:25 | 26.02.2021

Global Greenhouse Film Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Greenhouse Film Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The future of the greenhouse film market looks promising with opportunities in vegetables, fruits, and flowers and ornamentals farming markets. The global greenhouse film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing focus on improving agricultural yield, growth in areas for greenhouse protected cultivation, and increased demand for greenhouse cultivated crops. The study includes the greenhouse film market size and forecast for the global greenhouse film market through 2024, segmented by resin, thickness, width type, crop type, and region. Some of the greenhouse film companies profiled in this report include Gineger Plastic Products Ltd., Plastika Kritis S.A., RKW SE, Agriplast Srl,. Visqueen, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Eiffel S.p.A, FVG Folien, -Vertriebs GmbH, A.A Politiv, and Agripolyane

Some of the features of Global Greenhouse Film Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:Market size estimates: Global greenhouse film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by resin, thickness, width type, crop, and region

Regional analysis: Global greenhouse film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for greenhouse film in the global greenhouse film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for greenhouse film in the global greenhouse film market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global greenhouse film market? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the greenhouse film market? What are the business risks and threats to the greenhouse film market? What are emerging trends in the greenhouse film market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the greenhouse film market? What are the new developments in the greenhouse film market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the greenhouse film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the greenhouse film market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Greenhouse film Market: Trends and Forecast 3.3: Global Greenhouse film Market by Resin Type: 3.3.1: Low density polyethylene (LDPE) 3.3.2: Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) 3.3.3: Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) 3.3.4: Others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride) 3.4: Global Greenhouse film Market by Thickness: 3.4.1: 80200 microns 3.5: Global Greenhouse film Market by Width Type: 3.5.1: 4.5 meter 3.5.2: 5.5 meter 3.5.3: 7 meter 3.5.4: 9 meter 3.5.5: Others (9< 20) 3.6: Global Greenhouse film Market by Crop: 3.6.1: Vegetables 3.6.2: Fruits 3.6.3: Flowers and ornamentals 3.6.4: others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Greenhouse film Market by Region 4.2: North American Greenhouse film Market 4.2.1: Market by Resin Type: Low density polyethylene (LDPE), Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), and Others (Ethylene butyl acrylate and polyvinyl chloride) 4.2.2: Market by Thickness: 80200 microns 4.2.3: Market by Width Type: 4.5 meter, 5.5 meter, 7 meter, 9 meter, and Others (9< 20) 4.2.4: Market by Crop: Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers and ornamentals, and others 4.2.5: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico 4.3: European Greenhouse film Market 4.4: APAC Greenhouse film Market 4.5: ROW Greenhouse film Market

5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Greenhouse film Market by Resin Type 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Greenhouse film Market by Thickness 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Width Type 6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Crop 6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Greenhouse film Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Greenhouse film Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Greenhouse film Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Greenhouse film Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

Gineger Plastic Products Ltd. Plastika Kritis S.A. RKW SE Agriplast Srl. Visqueen POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH Grupo Armando Alvarez Eiffel S.p.A FVG Folien Vertriebs GmbH A.A Politiv Agripolyane For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9vqlx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210226005188/en/