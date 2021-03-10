16:37 | 10.03.2021

Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market Report 2021-2025 with marketing Positioning of Ariston Thermo Spa, Dakota Electric, Great River Energy, Otter Tail, Steffes, & Vaughn Thermal – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The grid-interactive water heater market is poised to grow by $ 56.13 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart technologies and ability to manage load and generate revenue. The reports on grid-interactive water heater market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This study identifies the growth in energy consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the grid-interactive water heater market growth during the next few years. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading grid-interactive water heater market vendors that include Ariston Thermo Spa, Dakota Electric Association, Great River Energy, Otter Tail Corp., Steffes LLC, and Vaughn Thermal Corp. Also, the grid-interactive water heater market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Residential – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Non-residential – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Ariston Thermo Spa Dakota Electric Association Great River Energy Otter Tail Corp. Steffes LLC Vaughn Thermal Corp.

Appendix

