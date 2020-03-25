|
Global Hazmat Suits Market (2020 to 2025) – Growth, Trends and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Hazmat Suits Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
One of the most challenging aspects of providing emergency medical care is attending to patients who have been contaminated with hazardous materials. Current day safety trends in the workplace have improved. Due to strict law enforcement and employee safety, most of the employers ensure safety to avoid job-related injuries. Companies make the best use of available resources to ensure everyday safety. For instance, Throughout the United States and around the world, The National Fire Protection Association Technical Committee on Hazardous Materials Protective Clothing and Equipment develops standards to test and certify emergency protective apparel.
Most of the companies have on job safety training by specially allocated safety team, which is the major factor boosting the market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for the hazmat suits after the outbreak of Ebola, growing number of nuclear power plants worldwide, significant growth in global chemical industry, high R&D investments in life sciences industry, rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are the other factors driving the Hazmat suits market globally. However, few limitations with suits such as restricted movement due to weight, restricted vision from face shields, even with a two-way radio there are some challenges with communicating to one another is the major factor hampering the market growth.
Moreover, lack of training provided to caregivers on efficient use of equipment and oxygen depletion in level a hazmat suits are the few other restraining factors of the market.
Level A Hazmat gear safeguards against vapors, gases, mists, and splashes, so it must be gas-tight, vapor-tight, and splash resistant to offer protection against dangerous chemicals or other materials. These suits include full face self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) or positive pressure supplied air respirator with escape SCBA and a two-way radio, which is worn inside the suit. These are vapor-tight, providing total encapsulation and a high level of protection against direct and airborne chemical contact. If there is a probable threat to life and health from incidents such as clean up from a chemical spill, Level A protection is required.
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Strict law enforcement on employee safety
4.2.2 Increased demand for the hazmat suits due to high prevalence of various chronic viral diseases
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Limitations with design of the suits
4.3.2 Lack of Training Provided to Caregivers on Efficient Use of Equipment
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.1.1 Level – A
5.1.2 Level – B
5.1.3 Level – C
5.1.4 Level – D
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Chemical Waste
5.2.2 Infection Control
5.2.3 Bio-Hazard & Hazardous Material
5.2.4 Fire/High Temperatures
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Chemical Industry
5.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
ANSELL LTD
DGD HAZMAT
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
DuPont
Halyard Health Inc
Kimberly-Clark Professional
Kappler
Lakeland Inc.
Lancs Industries
MATISEC
Respirex
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9gedkb
