18:35 | 12.10.2020
Global Home Energy Management Systems Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Home Energy Management Systems – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market to Reach US$5 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Energy Management Systems estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Home Energy Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$446.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$880 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.7% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$880 Million by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Allure Energy Inc.

C3 IoT

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Appliances

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

SmartThings

Toshiba Corporation
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Home Energy Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cz8fo8.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005705/en/

