Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Report 2021-2025 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025

The home energy management systems market is poised to grow by $ 1.23 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report on home energy management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The home energy management systems market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies and rising need for energy conservation. In addition, growing adoption of smart grid technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. This study identifies the availability of a wide range of smart home products as one of the prime reasons driving the home energy management systems market growth during the next few years. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home energy management systems market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG. Also, the home energy management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by End user Lighting controls- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Programmable thermostats – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Self-monitoring systems- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Advanced central controllers- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Alphabet Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls International Plc Lennox International Inc. Panasonic Corp. Robert Bosch GmbH Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG

Appendix

