17:04 | 08.01.2021
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Report 2021-2025 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025
The home energy management systems market is poised to grow by $ 1.23 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The report on home energy management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The home energy management systems market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies and rising need for energy conservation. In addition, growing adoption of smart grid technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

This study identifies the availability of a wide range of smart home products as one of the prime reasons driving the home energy management systems market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home energy management systems market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Also, the home energy management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments

Comparison by End user

Lighting controls- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Programmable thermostats – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Self-monitoring systems- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Advanced central controllers- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG
Appendix
