17:04 | 08.01.2021
Global Home Energy Management Systems Market Report 2021-2025 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Home Energy Management Systems Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report on home energy management systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The home energy management systems market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart grid technologies and rising need for energy conservation. In addition, growing adoption of smart grid technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the availability of a wide range of smart home products as one of the prime reasons driving the home energy management systems market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home energy management systems market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.
Also, the home energy management systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End user
Lighting controls- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Programmable thermostats – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Self-monitoring systems- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Advanced central controllers- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End user
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Johnson Controls International Plc
Lennox International Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
