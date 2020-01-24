|
13:46 | 24.01.2020
Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Expected to be Worth $75.7 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.4% – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global household laundry equipment market was worth $54.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023.
Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.
Identify growth segments for investment.
Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.
Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.
Benchmark performance against key competitors.
Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.
Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.
The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.
Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.
The household laundry equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the household laundry equipment market with other segments of the household laundry equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, household laundry equipment indicators comparison.
Companies Mentioned: LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; Haier Corporation; Electrolux AB; Panasonic Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
4.3. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6.2. Asia-Pacific Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
25.2. Household Laundry Equipment Market Company Profiles
BSH Home Appliances Group
Haier Group Corporation
Miele
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corporation
General Electric Company
Hisense Co. Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd
Koninklijke Philips
Hamilton Beach
Groupe SEB
Joy Mangano
Kenmore
HAAN
Conair
Fridja
CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES
Jiffy Steamer
Sears
Asko
Smeg
Flyco
Applica
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh2oy2
