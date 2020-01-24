13:46 | 24.01.2020

Global Household Laundry Equipment Market Expected to be Worth $75.7 Billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.4% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global household laundry equipment market was worth $54.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down market into sub markets. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing. Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this. The household laundry equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the household laundry equipment market with other segments of the household laundry equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, household laundry equipment indicators comparison.

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Washing Machines; Ironers; Dryers; Others – Household Laundry Equipment 2) By Technology: Automatic; Semi-Automatic/ Manual; Others 3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling; Retail; E-commerce; Others Companies Mentioned: LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; Haier Corporation; Electrolux AB; Panasonic Corporation Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure. Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Household Laundry Equipment Market Characteristics 3. Household Laundry Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Household Laundry Equipment Historic Market, 2015 – 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 – 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market

4. Household Laundry Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 4.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 4.3. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5. Household Laundry Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2. Global Household Laundry Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

6. Asia-Pacific Household Laundry Equipment Market

6.1. Asia-Pacific Household Laundry Equipment Market Overview 6.2. Asia-Pacific Household Laundry Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7. China Household Laundry Equipment Market 8. India Household Laundry Equipment Market 9. Japan Household Laundry Equipment Market 10. Australia Household Laundry Equipment Market 11. Indonesia Household Laundry Equipment Market 12. South Korea Household Laundry Equipment Market 13. Western Europe Household Laundry Equipment Market 14. UK Household Laundry Equipment Market 15. Germany Household Laundry Equipment Market 16. France Household Laundry Equipment Market 17. Eastern Europe Household Laundry Equipment Market 18. Russia Household Laundry Equipment Market 19. North America Household Laundry Equipment Market20. USA Household Laundry Equipment Market 21. South America Household Laundry Equipment Market 22. Brazil Household Laundry Equipment Market 23. Middle East Household Laundry Equipment Market 24. Africa Household Laundry Equipment Market 25. Household Laundry Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Household Laundry Equipment Market Competitive Landscape 25.2. Household Laundry Equipment Market Company Profiles 25.2.1. LG Electronics 25.2.2. Whirlpool Corporation 25.2.3. Haier Corporation 25.2.4. Electrolux AB 25.2.5. Panasonic Corporation

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Household Laundry Equipment Market 27. Household Laundry Equipment Market Trends And Strategies 28. Household Laundry Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 29. Appendix Companies Mentioned

LG Electronics Whirlpool Corporation Haier Corporation Electrolux AB Panasonic Corporation BSH Home Appliances Group Haier Group Corporation Miele Siemens AG Toshiba Corporation General Electric Company Hisense Co. Ltd. Hitachi, Ltd Koninklijke Philips Hamilton Beach Groupe SEB Joy Mangano Kenmore HAAN Conair Fridja CUORI ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES Jiffy Steamer Sears Asko Smeg Flyco Applica For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gh2oy2

