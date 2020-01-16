ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:39 | 16.01.2020
Global HVDC Converter Station Market to Grow in Value from $8.73 Billion in 2018 to $21.44 Billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.5% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “HVDC Converter Station – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global HVDC Converter Station Market accounted for $8.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $21.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The need for high-voltage and long distance power lines for transmission of bulk power from remote generation and supportive government policies are likely to boost the growth of the HVDC converter station market. However, transmission congestion and instability, and high initial cost are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.

A high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter is a distinctive type of substation used as equipment for HVDC transmission lines. These converter stations are especially used to transmit bulk of power to long distances and for converting alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa. An HVDC converter station is generally used for the transmission of electricity from renewable energy sources situated at remote areas to metropolitan areas, with fewer energy losses by converting AC to DC. Growing concerns over gradually reducing fossil fuels and increasing carbon emissions have led to the growth of offshore wind farms that require HVDC converter station for connecting farms to the grid. HVDC system has the capability to reduce costs and electrical losses, and is the single possible solution to facilitate the use of renewable energy sources.

Based on technology, the Line-Commutated Converter (LCC) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rise in the use of thyristor valves because of the better reliability of the thyristor technology. The technical improvements and compact designs with large-capacity thyristors (up to 8.5 kV, 4 kA) have contributed to the progress of HVDC applications. By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing power demand & requirement and increasing offshore wind farms. Countries in Europe, for instance, Norway and the U.K are projected to be the major key players in the global HVDC converter station market.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface
2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Line-Commutated Converter (LCC)

5.3 Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC)
6 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, By Configuration
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Back-To-Back

6.3 BI-Polar

6.4 Monopolar

6.5 Multi-Terminal
7 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, By Power Rating
7.1 Introduction

7.2 >1000-1500 MW

7.3 >1500-2000 MW

7.4 >500-1000 MW

7.5 Above 2000 MW

7.6 Below 500 MW
8 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Circuit Breakers

8.3 Converter Transformers

8.4 Harmonic Filters

8.5 Reactors

8.6 Surge Arresters

8.7 Valve

8.8 Other Components

8.8.1 Control and Protection Systems

8.8.2 Electrode
9 Global HVDC Converter Station Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 ABB

11.2 Alstom

11.3 BHEL

11.4 C-Epri Power Engineering Company

11.5 China Xian XD Power System

11.6 Crompton Greaves Ltd

11.7 General Electric

11.8 Hitachi

11.9 Hyosung

11.10 LSIS

11.11 Mitsubishi

11.12 Nissin Electric Co Ltd

11.13 NR Electric

11.14 Siemens AG

11.15 Toshiba

11.16 XJ Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx9sf3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200116005423/en/

