Global HVDC Converter Station Market to Grow in Value from $8.73 Billion in 2018 to $21.44 Billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.5% – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “HVDC Converter Station – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global HVDC Converter Station Market accounted for $8.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $21.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The need for high-voltage and long distance power lines for transmission of bulk power from remote generation and supportive government policies are likely to boost the growth of the HVDC converter station market. However, transmission congestion and instability, and high initial cost are likely to hamper the profit boundaries. A high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter is a distinctive type of substation used as equipment for HVDC transmission lines. These converter stations are especially used to transmit bulk of power to long distances and for converting alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) or vice versa. An HVDC converter station is generally used for the transmission of electricity from renewable energy sources situated at remote areas to metropolitan areas, with fewer energy losses by converting AC to DC. Growing concerns over gradually reducing fossil fuels and increasing carbon emissions have led to the growth of offshore wind farms that require HVDC converter station for connecting farms to the grid. HVDC system has the capability to reduce costs and electrical losses, and is the single possible solution to facilitate the use of renewable energy sources. Based on technology, the Line-Commutated Converter (LCC) segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rise in the use of thyristor valves because of the better reliability of the thyristor technology. The technical improvements and compact designs with large-capacity thyristors (up to 8.5 kV, 4 kA) have contributed to the progress of HVDC applications. By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing power demand & requirement and increasing offshore wind farms. Countries in Europe, for instance, Norway and the U.K are projected to be the major key players in the global HVDC converter station market.

