10:45 | 24.03.2021

Global Hydroponic Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report 2021 Featuring American Hydroponics, LumiGrow, Terra Tech, Triton Foodworks, Urban Cultivator, Village Farms, and Iron Ox – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Hydroponic Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The future of the hydroponic market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture sector. The major driver for this market are an increase in the demand for exotic, and salad crops and higher yields than traditional soil-based agriculture. The study includes the Hydroponics market size and forecast for the global Hydroponics market through 2024, segmented by technique, equipment, and region. Some of the hydroponics companies profiled in this report include American Hydroponics, LumiGrow, Terra Tech Corp, Triton Foodworks Ltd., Urban cultivator, Village Farms, and Iron Ox.

Some of the features of ‘Global Hydroponics Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis’ include

Market size estimates: Global hydroponics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments Segmentation analysis: Global market size by technique, equipment, and region Regional analysis: Global hydroponics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Hydroponics in the global Hydroponics market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for hydroponics in the global hydroponics market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global hydroponic market? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the hydroponics market? What are the business risks and threats to the hydroponic market? What are emerging trends in the hydroponic market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the hydroponic market? What are the new developments in the hydroponic market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the hydroponic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the hydroponic market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities took place in the last five years in this hydroponic market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Hydroponic Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis 3.3: Global Hydroponic Market by Equipment: 3.3.1: HVAC 3.3.2: LED Grow Light 3.3.3: Communication Technology 3.3.4: Irrigation System 3.3.5: Material Handling 3.3.6: Control System 3.3.7: Other Equipment 3.4: Global Hydroponic Market by Technique: 3.4.1: Aggregate Hydroponic System 3.4.1.1: Closed Systems 3.4.1.2: Open Systems 3.4.2: Liquid Hydroponic System

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Hydroponic Market by Region 4.2: North American Hydroponic Market 4.2.1: Market by Equipment: HVAC, LED Grow Light, Communication Technology, Irrigation System, Material Handling, Control System, and Other Equipment 4.2.2: Market by Technique: Aggregate Hydroponic System and Liquid Hydroponic System 4.2.3: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico 4.3: European Hydroponic Market 4.5: ROW Hydroponic Market

5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Hydroponic Market by Equipment 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Hydroponic Market by Technique 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Hydroponic Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Hydroponic Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Hydroponic Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: American Hydroponics 7.2: LumiGrow 7.3: Terra Tech Corp 7.4: Triton Foodworks Ltd. 7.5: Urban cultivator 7.6: Village Farms 7.7: Iron Ox For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtqh6f

