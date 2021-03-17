ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:10 | 17.03.2021
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Andritz, General Electric and Thermax Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the industrial biomass boiler market and it is poised to grow by $246.02 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on industrial biomass boiler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries and increasing power tariffs for industries and benefits of CHP.

The industrial biomass boiler market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial biomass boiler market growth during the next few years.
Companies Mentioned
Andritz AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Dongfang Electric Corp.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Valmet Oyj

Xizi United Holdings Ltd.
The report on industrial biomass boiler market covers the following areas:
Industrial biomass boiler market sizing

Industrial biomass boiler market forecast

Industrial biomass boiler market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Biorefineries – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pulp and paper – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sugar mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rice mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wooden biomass – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural residue – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape 8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9kk3g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005549/en/

