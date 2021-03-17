14:10 | 17.03.2021

Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Andritz, General Electric and Thermax Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher has been monitoring the industrial biomass boiler market and it is poised to grow by $246.02 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report on industrial biomass boiler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries and increasing power tariffs for industries and benefits of CHP. The industrial biomass boiler market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial biomass boiler market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Andritz AG Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Dongfang Electric Corp. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. General Electric Co. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd. Thermax Ltd. Valmet Oyj Xizi United Holdings Ltd.

The report on industrial biomass boiler market covers the following areas:

Industrial biomass boiler market sizing Industrial biomass boiler market forecast Industrial biomass boiler market industry analysis The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Biorefineries – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Pulp and paper – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Sugar mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rice mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Wooden biomass – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Agricultural residue – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape 8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario Vendor landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Andritz AG Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. Dongfang Electric Corp. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. General Electric Co. Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd. Thermax Ltd. Valmet Oyj Xizi United Holdings Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9kk3g

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005549/en/