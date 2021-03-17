|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:10 | 17.03.2021
Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market (2021 to 2025) – Featuring Andritz, General Electric and Thermax Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the industrial biomass boiler market and it is poised to grow by $246.02 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report on industrial biomass boiler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries and increasing power tariffs for industries and benefits of CHP.
The industrial biomass boiler market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial biomass boiler market growth during the next few years.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Dongfang Electric Corp.
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.
Thermax Ltd.
Valmet Oyj
Xizi United Holdings Ltd.
Industrial biomass boiler market forecast
Industrial biomass boiler market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by End-user
Biorefineries – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pulp and paper – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sugar mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Rice mills – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Comparison by Type
Wooden biomass – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Agricultural residue – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9kk3g
