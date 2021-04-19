ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
19:42 | 23.12.2021
Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Outlook to 2025: Growing Smart Grid Deployments in the Power Sector Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The industrial control systems security market is forecast to grow by $8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing smart grid deployments in the power sector and increasing investments in IT security. The study identifies the growing need to improve security as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.

This report on the industrial control systems security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The industrial control systems security market is segmented as below:By End-user
oil and gas

power

chemicals and mining

automotive

others
By Geographical Landscape
North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on industrial control systems security market covers the following areas:

Industrial control systems security market sizing

Industrial control systems security market forecast

Industrial control systems security market industry analysis

 

Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces AnalysisMarket Segmentation by End-user
Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chemicals and mining – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor LandscapeVendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

AO Kaspersky Lab

BAE Systems Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7ifdu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005410/en/

