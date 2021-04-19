19:42 | 23.12.2021

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Outlook to 2025: Growing Smart Grid Deployments in the Power Sector Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The industrial control systems security market is forecast to grow by $8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing smart grid deployments in the power sector and increasing investments in IT security. The study identifies the growing need to improve security as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years. This report on the industrial control systems security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The industrial control systems security market is segmented as below:By End-user

oil and gas power chemicals and mining automotive others

By Geographical Landscape

North America APAC Europe South America MEA The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on industrial control systems security market covers the following areas: Industrial control systems security market sizing Industrial control systems security market forecast Industrial control systems security market industry analysis Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces AnalysisMarket Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End-user Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Power – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Chemicals and mining – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor LandscapeVendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors ABB Ltd. AO Kaspersky Lab BAE Systems Plc Broadcom Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. Fortinet Inc. Honeywell International Inc. International Business Machines Corp. Palo Alto Networks Inc. Raytheon Technologies Corp. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7ifdu

