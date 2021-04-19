|
19:42 | 23.12.2021
Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market Outlook to 2025: Growing Smart Grid Deployments in the Power Sector Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The industrial control systems security market is forecast to grow by $8.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by increasing smart grid deployments in the power sector and increasing investments in IT security. The study identifies the growing need to improve security as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
This report on the industrial control systems security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
power
chemicals and mining
automotive
others
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on industrial control systems security market covers the following areas:
Industrial control systems security market sizing
Industrial control systems security market forecast
Industrial control systems security market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:Executive Summary
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Comparison by End-user
Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Power – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Chemicals and mining – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
AO Kaspersky Lab
BAE Systems Plc
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Fortinet Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corp.
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7ifdu
