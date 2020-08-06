|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:10 | 06.08.2020
Global Industrial Gasket Market by Material, Product, End User and Region – Forecast to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Industrial Gasket Market By Material Type, by Product Type, By End User, By Region; Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026.” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Industrial Gasket Market that has gained momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 5.43%, is expected to touch the milestone of USD 15.18 Billion in value terms over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Growing demand from oil and gas-related facilities in the Gulf countries is enhancing the industrial gasket market. The increasing use of Polytetrafluoroethylene gaskets and strict leakage regulations enforced by the Environmental Protection Agency to avoid environmental damage also stimulate market growth. With the rise in industrial development and urbanization, the number of manufacturing plants, machinery, automobiles, and various other mechanical instruments that use a gasket has increased considerably. It has affected business growth positively.
This in-depth analysis of the market provides information about the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Industrial Gasket market size & forecast. The report promises to provide insights about the state-of-the-art technology of Industrial Gasket and industry that help decision-makers make more sound strategic decisions. Not only that, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and underlying opportunities.
4.2. DROC Analysis
4.2.1. Growth Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development
4.4. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.6. Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Material Type
5.2.1.1. Semi-Metallic
5.2.1.2. Non-Metallic
5.2.1.3. Metallic
5.2.2. By Product Type
5.2.2.1. Soft Gasket
5.2.2.2. Spiral Wound Gasket
5.2.2.3. Ring Joint Gasket
5.2.2.4. Other Gasket
5.2.3. By End-user
5.2.3.1. Power Generation
5.2.3.2. Industrial Machinery
5.2.3.3. Chemical Processing
5.2.3.4. Refineries
5.2.3.5. Pulp & Paper
5.2.3.6. Food & Pharmaceuticals
5.2.3.7. Others
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.4.1. North America
5.2.4.2. Europe
5.2.4.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.4. Latin America
5.2.4.5. Middle East & Africa
11.2. Garlock Sealing Technologies
11.3. Spira Power
11.4. Denver Rubber Company
11.5. Goodrich Gasket Private Limited
11.6. Amg Sealing Limited
11.7. Oman Gasket Factory
11.8. Gasket Manufacturing Company
11.9. Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc.
11.11. Leader Gasket Technologies
11.12. Centauro S.R.L.
11.13. Smith Gaskets
11.14. Hydro Silica
11.16. Temac
11.18. Pidemco
11.19. Mercer Gasket & Shim
11.20. IGP
11.21. Other Prominent Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8f8s9
