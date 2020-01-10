ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:03 | 10.01.2020
Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Industrial Hemp Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new product developments from industrial hemp, increasing demand for hemp-based products such as dairy alternatives, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of recreational hemp products.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary 3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Industrial Hemp Market, By Type
4.1 Hemp Seed

4.2 Hemp Seed Oil

4.3 CBD Hemp Oil

4.4 Hemp Fiber
5 Industrial Hemp Market, By Source
5.1 Conventional

5.2 Organic
6 Industrial Hemp Market, By Product
6.1 Fibers

6.2 Seeds

6.3 Stalks

6.4 Other Products
7 Industrial Hemp Market, By Application
7.1 Animal Care

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Beverages

7.4 Construction Materials

7.5 Food

7.6 Furniture

7.7 Paper

7.8 Personal Care Products

7.9 Pharmaceuticals

7.10 Textiles

7.11 Other Applications
8 Industrial Hemp Market, By Geography
8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 BAFA

10.2 Canah International

10.3 Colorado Hemp Works

10.4 Dun Agro

10.5 Ecofibre

10.6 Gencanna

10.7 Hemp Inc.

10.8 Hemp Oil Canada

10.9 Hemp Poland

10.10 Hempco

10.11 Hempflax BV

10.12 Konoplex Group

10.13 MH Medical Hemp

10.14 Plains Industrial Hemp Processing

10.15 South Hemp Tecno

