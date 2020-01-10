|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:03 | 10.01.2020
Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Industrial Hemp Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new product developments from industrial hemp, increasing demand for hemp-based products such as dairy alternatives, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding benefits of recreational hemp products.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4.2 Hemp Seed Oil
4.3 CBD Hemp Oil
4.4 Hemp Fiber
5.2 Organic
6.2 Seeds
6.3 Stalks
6.4 Other Products
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Beverages
7.4 Construction Materials
7.5 Food
7.6 Furniture
7.7 Paper
7.8 Personal Care Products
7.9 Pharmaceuticals
7.10 Textiles
7.11 Other Applications
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10.2 Canah International
10.3 Colorado Hemp Works
10.4 Dun Agro
10.5 Ecofibre
10.6 Gencanna
10.7 Hemp Inc.
10.8 Hemp Oil Canada
10.9 Hemp Poland
10.10 Hempco
10.11 Hempflax BV
10.12 Konoplex Group
10.13 MH Medical Hemp
10.14 Plains Industrial Hemp Processing
10.15 South Hemp Tecno
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fsk1s
