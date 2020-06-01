0:00 | 02.06.2020

Global Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 | Emergence Of Customized Industrial High Voltage Motors to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial high voltage motors market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005490/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., Meidensha Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WEG SA. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of customized industrial high voltage motors will offer immense growth opportunities, issues associated with the failure of industrial high voltage motors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The emergence of customized industrial high voltage motors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues associated with the failure of industrial high voltage motors might hamper market growth.

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market is segmented as below: ■ End-user ■ Oil And Gas Industry ■ Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry ■ Utilities Sector ■ Water And Wastewater Treatment Industry ■ Others ■ Geography ■ APAC ■ Europe ■ North America ■ MEA ■ South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32176Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial high voltage motors market report covers the following areas: ■ Industrial High Voltage Motors Market size ■ Industrial High Voltage Motors Market trends ■ Industrial High Voltage Motors Market industry analysis This study identifies the use of smart sensors with industrial high voltage motors as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial high voltage motors market growth during the next few years.

Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial High Voltage Motors Market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., Meidensha Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WEG SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial High Voltage Motors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformIndustrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 ■ Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial high voltage motors market growth during the next five years ■ Estimation of the industrial high voltage motors market size and its contribution to the parent market ■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior ■ The growth of the industrial high voltage motors market ■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors ■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high voltage motors market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

■ Market ecosystem ■ Market characteristics ■ Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

■ Market definition ■ Market segment analysis ■ Market size 2019 ■ Market outlook: Forecast for 2018-2023

Five Forces Analysis

■ Five forces summary ■ Bargaining power of buyers ■ Bargaining power of suppliers ■ Threat of new entrants ■ Threat of substitutes ■ Threat of rivalry ■ Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

■ Market segments ■ Comparison by End-user ■ Oil and gas industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Chemicals and petrochemicals industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Utilities sector – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Water and wastewater treatment industry – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

■ Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

■ Geographic segmentation ■ Geographic comparison ■ APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ■ Key leading countries ■ Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

■ Vendor landscape ■ Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

■ Vendors covered ■ Market positioning of vendors ■ ABB Ltd. ■ CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. ■ General Electric Co. ■ Hitachi Ltd. ■ Meidensha Corp. ■ Nidec Corp. ■ Regal Beloit Corp. ■ Siemens AG ■ Toshiba International Corp. ■ WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA

Appendix

■ Scope of the report ■ Currency conversion rates for US$ ■ Research methodology ■ List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005490/en/