17:28 | 24.09.2020
Global Industrial Lubricants Market to 2025 – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Industrial Lubricants: Global Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, a form of material, application and region.
It offers an overview of the global market for industrial lubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each industrial lubricant type, a form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for industrial lubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for industrial lubricants.
This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the industrial lubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the industrial lubricants industry and their areas of application.
Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of industrial lubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the industrial lubricants are procured by manufacturers.
Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oil of industrial lubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
An overview of the global market for industrial lubricants
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Discussion of COVID-19 impact on industrial lubricant market
Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace for industrial lubricants
Market share analysis of the industrial lubricants based on the type of base oil, product type, end-use industry, and region
Factors Driving the Growth of the Market
Rise in Automation in Various End-Use Industries Will Drive the Market
Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
Improved Quality of Industrial Lubricants Will Drive the Market
Growth in The Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market
Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers Will Drive the Market
Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market
High Cost of Bio-based and Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Will Restrict the Growth of the Market
Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants
Technological Advancements Restricting the Growth of the Market
Stringent Environmental Regulations Restricting the Growth of the Market
Opportunities in the Market
Rising Awareness of Using Bio-based Industrial Lubricants
Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Will Provide Ample Opportunity for the Market
Rising Industrial growth in BRIC Will Provide New Opportunity for the Market
Challenges in the Market
Highly Volatile Crude Oil Price is the Biggest Challenge of the Market
Supply Chain Analysis
Raw Material
Blending
Distribution
End-Use Industry
Average Selling Price Trend
Industry Outlook
GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies
Mining
Wind Energy
Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry
Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry
Disruption in the Construction Industry
Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in the Construction Industry
Disruption in the Oil and Gas Industry
Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in the Oil and Gas Industry
Regional Impact of COVID-19
The conflict between OPEC and non-OPEC Countries
The Middle East and Africa
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia and New Zealand
Thailand
Indonesia
North America
The United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Turkey
Iran
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Market Share Analysis
Avista Oil Ag
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Bpcl)
Bp Plc
Chevron Corp.
Eneos Corp.
Eni S.P.A.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
Fuchs Petrolub Se
Gazprom Neft Pjsc
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Hpcl)
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (Iocl)
Kluber Lubrication
Lukoil
Petrochina Co. Ltd.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
Pt Pertamina (Persero)
Phillips 66
Petrobras
Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A.
Pjsc Tatneft
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Repsol
Rosneft
Saudi Aramco
Sinopec Lubricant Co.
Total S.A.
Valvoline Inc.
