Global Industrial Lubricants Market to 2025 – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Industrial Lubricants: Global Markets” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. In this report, the market has been segmented based on industrial end-use category, material, a form of material, application and region. It offers an overview of the global market for industrial lubricants and analyzes global market trends, considering the base year of 2019 and estimates for 2020 and 2025. Revenue forecasts for 2025 are given for each industrial lubricant type, a form of material, application and region. Estimated values are derived from manufacturers’ total revenues. The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market for industrial lubricants and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for industrial lubricants. This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the industrial lubricants industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the industrial lubricants industry and their areas of application. Global markets are presented by base oil, product type and end-use industry of industrial lubricants, along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the industrial lubricants are procured by manufacturers. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and base oil of industrial lubricants. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

Report Includes:

135 data tables and 58 additional tables An overview of the global market for industrial lubricants Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025 Discussion of COVID-19 impact on industrial lubricant market Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace for industrial lubricants Market share analysis of the industrial lubricants based on the type of base oil, product type, end-use industry, and region

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Summary and HighlightsChapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction Factors Driving the Growth of the Market Rise in Automation in Various End-Use Industries Will Drive the Market Growing Industrial Activities in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market Improved Quality of Industrial Lubricants Will Drive the Market Growth in The Automotive Industry in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market Growing Demand for Processed Food in Emerging Economies Will Drive the Market Increasing Per Capita Income of Consumers Will Drive the Market Factors Restraining the Growth of the Market High Cost of Bio-based and Synthetic Industrial Lubricants Will Restrict the Growth of the Market Shift Towards Synthetic and Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Shrinking Overall Demand for Industrial Lubricants Technological Advancements Restricting the Growth of the Market Stringent Environmental Regulations Restricting the Growth of the Market Opportunities in the Market Rising Awareness of Using Bio-based Industrial Lubricants Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Will Provide Ample Opportunity for the Market Rising Industrial growth in BRIC Will Provide New Opportunity for the Market Challenges in the Market Highly Volatile Crude Oil Price is the Biggest Challenge of the Market Supply Chain Analysis Raw Material Blending Distribution End-Use Industry Average Selling Price Trend Industry Outlook GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies Mining Wind Energy

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact

Disruption in Major End-Use Industries Disruption in Metal and Mining Industry Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in Metal and Mining Industry Disruption in the Construction Industry Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in the Construction Industry Disruption in the Oil and Gas Industry Customers’ Most Impacted Regions in the Oil and Gas Industry Regional Impact of COVID-19 The conflict between OPEC and non-OPEC Countries The Middle East and Africa North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Base OilChapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of ProductChapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use IndustryChapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia and New Zealand Thailand Indonesia North America The United States Canada Mexico Europe Russia Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Middle East and Africa South Africa Turkey Iran South America Brazil Argentina

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Major Manufacturers in the Industrial Lubricants Ecosystem Market Share Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amsoil Inc. Avista Oil Ag Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Bpcl) Bp Plc Chevron Corp. Eneos Corp. Eni S.P.A. Exxon Mobil Corp. Fuchs Petrolub Se Gazprom Neft Pjsc Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (Hpcl) Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. (Iocl) Kluber Lubrication Lukoil Petrochina Co. Ltd. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Pt Pertamina (Persero) Phillips 66 Petrobras Petroleos De Venezuela, S.A. Pjsc Tatneft Royal Dutch Shell Plc Repsol Rosneft Saudi Aramco Sinopec Lubricant Co. Total S.A. Valvoline Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix A: AcronymsChapter 12 Appendix B: Sources

