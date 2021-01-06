|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
13:08 | 06.01.2021
Global Industrial X-ray Films Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Industrial X-ray Films – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$25.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Foma Bohemia spol. s r. o.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
General Electric Company
Konica Minolta, Inc.
Industrial X-ray Film Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bq32l
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer