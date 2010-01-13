|
Global Infrared Detector Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, and Others), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), Application, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 683 million by 2025 from USD 498 million in 2020.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the infrared detector market.
The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the infrared detector market.
The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the infrared detector market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
1.2 Market Definition and Scope
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for Research Study
4.2 Market, By Wavelength
4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Application
4.4 Market, By Type
4.5 Market, By Country (2019)
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.2 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)
6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)
6.4 Pyroelectric
6.5 Thermopile
6.6 Microbolometer
6.7 Others
7.2 Cooled Infrared Detector
7.3 Uncooled Infrared Detector
8.2 Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared
8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared
8.4 Long-Wave Infrared
9.2 People and Motion Sensing
9.3 Temperature Measurement
9.4 Security and Surveillance
9.5 Gas and Fire Detection
9.6 Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging
9.7 Scientific Applications
10.2 Industrial
10.3 Nonindustrial
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 RoW
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Detector Market
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
13.1.1 Excelitas Technologies
13.1.2 Nippon Ceramic
13.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics
13.1.4 Murata Manufacturing
13.1.5 FLIR Systems
13.1.6 Texas Instruments
13.1.7 OMRON Corporation
13.1.8 InfraTec
13.1.9 Lynred
13.1.10 TE Connectivity
13.2 Right to Win
13.3 Other Companies
13.3.1 Honeywell International
13.3.2 Raytheon Company
13.3.3 Laser Components
13.3.4 Drger
13.3.5 Vigo System
13.3.6 Xenics
13.3.7 Melexis
13.3.8 Fagus Grecon
13.3.9 Thorlabs
13.3.10 Semitec Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4qhe
