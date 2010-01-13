ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:15 | 03.02.2020
Global Infrared Detector Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, and Others), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), Application, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 683 million by 2025 from USD 498 million in 2020.
Significant adoption of infrared detectors for motion and people sensing devices drives market growth
The rising adoption of infrared technology for motion and people sensing solutions is one of the key driving factors for the infrared detector market growth. However, the stringent import and export regulations for infrared cameras, and availability of substitute technologies are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the infrared detector market.
Nonindustrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period
The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial. The infrared detector market for nonindustrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the nonindustrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.
Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025
In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.
APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period
APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared detector market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about infrared technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the infrared detector market in the region. People and motion sensing, and security and surveillance applications are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other applications in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the infrared detector market.
Reasons to Buy This Report
The report segments the infrared detector market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the infrared detector market.

The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the infrared detector market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for Research Study
3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market

4.2 Market, By Wavelength

4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Application

4.4 Market, By Type

4.5 Market, By Country (2019)
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Infrared Detector Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

6.4 Pyroelectric

6.5 Thermopile

6.6 Microbolometer

6.7 Others
7 Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled Infrared Detector

7.3 Uncooled Infrared Detector
8 Market, By Wavelength
8.1 Introduction

8.2 Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared

8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared

8.4 Long-Wave Infrared
9 Infrared Detector Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction

9.2 People and Motion Sensing

9.3 Temperature Measurement

9.4 Security and Surveillance

9.5 Gas and Fire Detection

9.6 Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

9.7 Scientific Applications
10 Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.3 Nonindustrial
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Detector Market

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Excelitas Technologies

13.1.2 Nippon Ceramic

13.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics

13.1.4 Murata Manufacturing

13.1.5 FLIR Systems

13.1.6 Texas Instruments

13.1.7 OMRON Corporation

13.1.8 InfraTec

13.1.9 Lynred

13.1.10 TE Connectivity

13.2 Right to Win

13.3 Other Companies

13.3.1 Honeywell International

13.3.2 Raytheon Company

13.3.3 Laser Components

13.3.4 Drger

13.3.5 Vigo System

13.3.6 Xenics

13.3.7 Melexis

13.3.8 Fagus Grecon

13.3.9 Thorlabs

13.3.10 Semitec Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4qhe
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005436/en/

