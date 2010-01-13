14:15 | 03.02.2020

Global Infrared Detector Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% During the Forecast Period, 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Infrared Detector Market by Type (MCT, InGaAs, Pyroelectric, Thermopile, Microbolometer, and Others), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Wavelength (NIR & SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR), Application, Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The infrared detector market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 683 million by 2025 from USD 498 million in 2020.

Significant adoption of infrared detectors for motion and people sensing devices drives market growth

The rising adoption of infrared technology for motion and people sensing solutions is one of the key driving factors for the infrared detector market growth. However, the stringent import and export regulations for infrared cameras, and availability of substitute technologies are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the infrared detector market.

Nonindustrial vertical to dominate infrared detector market, in terms of size, during forecast period

The infrared detector market, by vertical, is segmented into industrial and nonindustrial. The infrared detector market for nonindustrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. Military & defense and residential & commercial are major segments within the nonindustrial vertical that generate the highest demand for infrared detectors, especially for people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, and security and surveillance applications.

Uncooled infrared detectors segment to hold largest share of infrared detector market and witness highest growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the uncooled segment is expected to dominate the infrared detector market during the forecast period and is likely to witness the highest growth in the said market during the forecast period. The advantages of uncooled infrared detectors over cooled infrared detectors, such as low cost and smaller size, contributed to the leading position of this segment in the infrared detector market.

APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared detector market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about infrared technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the infrared detector market in the region. People and motion sensing, and security and surveillance applications are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other applications in the region. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the infrared detector market.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report segments the infrared detector market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the infrared detector market. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the infrared detector market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition and Scope 1.3 Study Scope 1.4 Currency 1.5 Limitations 1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data 2.2 Market Size Estimation 2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 2.4 Assumptions for Research Study

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market 4.2 Market, By Wavelength 4.3 Market in North America, By Country and Application 4.4 Market, By Type 4.5 Market, By Country (2019)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.2 Restraints 5.2.3 Opportunities 5.2.4 Challenges 5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Infrared Detector Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT) 6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) 6.4 Pyroelectric 6.5 Thermopile 6.6 Microbolometer 6.7 Others

7 Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cooled Infrared Detector 7.3 Uncooled Infrared Detector

8 Market, By Wavelength

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Near Infrared and Short-Wave Infrared 8.3 Mid-Wave Infrared 8.4 Long-Wave Infrared

9 Infrared Detector Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction 9.2 People and Motion Sensing 9.3 Temperature Measurement 9.4 Security and Surveillance 9.5 Gas and Fire Detection 9.6 Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging 9.7 Scientific Applications

10 Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Industrial 10.3 Nonindustrial

11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.3 Europe 11.4 APAC 11.5 RoW

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview 12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Infrared Detector Market 12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping 12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio 12.5 Business Strategy Excellence 12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players 13.1.1 Excelitas Technologies 13.1.2 Nippon Ceramic 13.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics 13.1.4 Murata Manufacturing 13.1.5 FLIR Systems 13.1.6 Texas Instruments 13.1.7 OMRON Corporation 13.1.8 InfraTec 13.1.9 Lynred 13.1.10 TE Connectivity 13.2 Right to Win 13.3 Other Companies 13.3.1 Honeywell International 13.3.2 Raytheon Company 13.3.3 Laser Components 13.3.4 Drger 13.3.5 Vigo System 13.3.6 Xenics 13.3.7 Melexis 13.3.8 Fagus Grecon 13.3.9 Thorlabs 13.3.10 Semitec Corporation For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/su4qhe

