12:37 | 15.01.2021

Global Inoculants Market Outlook to 2027 – Players Include BrettYoung, Cargill Incorporated and Corteva Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Inoculants – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to this report, the Global Inoculants market accounted for $723.67 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,431.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in feed grain and compound feed prices, shift in the trend toward the adoption of organic and environment-friendly farming practices and environmental concerns related to the usage of fertilizers and pesticides are propelling market growth. However, shelf life of agricultural inoculants and limited awareness regarding both agricultural and silage inoculants are hampering market growth. Inoculants are a blend of microorganisms that improve the fertility and health of the soil. It is also known as microbial inoculants that help in improving host plant nutritional status and reduce the need for fertilizer inputs. Inoculants contain beneficial microbes, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and algae that promote plant growth and help to suppress pests or diseases. Based on the microbes, the fungal segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in organic farming practices at a global level. Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use. By geography, South America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. South America is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE Advanced Biological Marketing Inc Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Bayer AG BIOMIN Holding GmbH BrettYoung Cargill Incorporated Corteva Novozymes A/S Precision Laboratories LLC Provita Supplements GmbH Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty Verdesian Life Sciences XiteBio Technologies Inc

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Emerging Markets 3.7 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Inoculants Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Cereals & Grains 5.3 Forage 5.4 Fruits & Vegetables 5.5 Oilseeds & Pulses 5.6 Other Crop Types 5.6.1 Fiber Crops 5.6.2 Plantation Crops 5.6.3 Turf & Ornamentals

6 Global Inoculants Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Agricultural Inoculants 6.2.1 Biocontrol Agents 6.2.2 Plant-Growth-Promoting Microorganisms 6.2.3 Plant-Resistant Stimulants 6.3 Silage Inoculants 6.3.1 Heterofermentative 6.3.2 Homofermentative

7 Global Inoculants Market, By Microbes

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Bacterial 7.2.1 Mode of Action 7.2.1.1 Modulating Phytohormone Levels 7.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixation 7.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilization 7.2.1.4 Sequestering Iron 7.2.2 Types of Bacterial Sources 7.2.2.1 Azotobacter 7.2.2.2 Enterococcus 7.2.2.3 Lactobacillus 7.2.2.4 Pediococcus 7.2.2.5 Phosphobacteria 7.2.2.6 Rhizobacteria 7.2.2.7 Other Types of Bacterial Sources 7.2.2.7.1 Pseudomonas Putida 7.2.2.7.2 Bacillus 7.2.2.7.3 Azospirillum 7.3 Fungal 7.3.1 Types of Fungal Sources 7.3.1.1 Trichoderma spp 7.3.1.2 Mycorrhiza 7.3.1.3 Other Fungal 7.3.1.3.1 Aspergillus 7.3.1.3.2 Paecelomyces Lilacinus 7.3.1.3.3 Penicillium spp 7.4 Other Microbes 7.4.1 Algal 7.4.2 Protozoan 7.4.3 Viral

8 Global Inoculants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 US 8.2.2 Canada 8.2.3 Mexico 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Germany 8.3.2 UK 8.3.3 Italy 8.3.4 France 8.3.5 Spain 8.3.6 Rest of Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.4.1 Japan 8.4.2 China 8.4.3 India 8.4.4 Australia 8.4.5 New Zealand 8.4.6 South Korea 8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.5.1 Argentina 8.5.2 Brazil 8.5.3 Chile 8.5.4 Rest of South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 8.6.1 Saudi Arabia 8.6.2 UAE 8.6.3 Qatar 8.6.4 South Africa 8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 9.3 New Product Launch 9.4 Expansions 9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfq65b

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210115005245/en/