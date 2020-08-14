|
15:31 | 14.08.2020
Global Insect Growth Regulators Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) – Featuring Bayer Cropscience, Central Life Science & Control Solutions Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Insect Growth Regulators – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Insect Growth Regulators market accounted for $931.65 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,744.97 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Adoption of environmentally safe crop protection products and rising popularity of organic farming are the major factors driving market growth. However, prevalent use of conventional insecticides is restraining market growth.
Insect growth regulators are substances which inhibit the growth and development of insects. It is used to break the life-cycle of pest insects by stopping the pests reaching maturity stage and further preventing them to reproduce. Insects develop resistance to insecticides and hence farmer uses broad spectrum insecticides which would eventually lose resistance. Therefore, farmers prefer these regulators as an alternative to board spectrum insecticides. Furthermore, they are more selective and less harmful to the environment.
Based on type, the juvenile hormone analogs & mimics segment is likely to have a huge demand as they are known to disrupt the insect development. The leading key players are concentrating on the development of the ones that can also take action on the eggs of these insects. They are mostly utilized across indoor and outdoor in commercial pest control. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic consumption requirements and the growing usage in warehouses and grain storage units in order to minimize wastage.
Bayer Cropscience AG
Central Garden & Pets Co
Central Life Science
Control Solutions Inc
McLaughlin Gormley King Company (MGK)
Nufarm Limited
OHP Inc
Platform Specialty Products Corporation
Russell IPM Ltd
Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited
Syngenta AG
The DOW Chemical Company
Valent U.S.A Corporation
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Aerosol
5.3 Bait
5.4 Liquid
6.2 Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents
6.3 Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors
6.4 Ecdysone Agonists
6.5 Ecdysone Antagonists
6.6 Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics
7.2 Commercial Pest Control
7.3 Livestock Pest
7.4 Residential
7.5 Agriculture
7.5.1 Turf & Ornamentals
7.5.2 Horticultural Crops
7.5.3 Field Crops
7.5.4 Other Agriculture
7.5.4.1 Lawns
7.5.4.2 Gardens
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
