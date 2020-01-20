|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:42 | 20.01.2020
Global Insect Protein Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2028 – US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Brazil, Germany & Saudi Arabia – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Insect Protein Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Insect Protein Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high acceptance of crickets in the food industry due to high protein content, growing food equipment manufacturers in insect rearing, and high feed conversion ratio of insects.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
3.1.1 High Acceptance of Crickets in the Food Industry due to High Protein Content
3.1.2 Growing Food Equipment Manufacturers in Insect Rearing
3.1.3 High Feed Conversion Ratio of Insects
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4.2 Orthoptera
4.3 Black Soldier Flies
4.5 Caterpillars (Lepidoptera)
4.6 Houseflies
4.7 Hemiptera
4.7.4 Scale Insects and True Bugs
4.8 Beetles (Coleoptera)
4.9 Other Types
5.2 Oil
5.3 Flour
5.4 Other Products
6.2 Biodiesel
6.3 Animal Nutrition
6.4 Human Nutrition
6.5 Food & Beverages
6.6 Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics
7.2 Europe
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.4 Middle East
7.5 Latin America
7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
8.3 Product Launch & Expansions
8.4 Other Activities
9.2 Protix
9.3 Protifarm
9.4 Jimini’s
9.5 Innovafeed
9.6 Imago Insect Products GmbH
9.7 Hexafly
9.8 Enviroflight Llc
9.9 Entomo Farms
9.10 Chapul Cricket Protein
9.11 Aspire Food Group
9.12 Agriprotein Holdings Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9v7om
