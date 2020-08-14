|
|
12:17 | 14.08.2020
Global Intelligent Power Modules Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Intelligent Power Modules – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 274-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Up to 600V, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 1,200V segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Future Electronics Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Powerex, Inc.
ROHM Co., Ltd.
Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.
SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG
STMicroelectronics NV
Vincotech GmbH
Growth of Electric Vehicles Boosting Demand of Intelligent Power Module
EV/HEV & WBG Technologies Booming Power Module Packaging
LAPEROS Liquid Crystal Polymer: A New Power Control Unit for Hybrid Vehicle
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intelligent Power Module Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1borl
