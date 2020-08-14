19:39 | 14.08.2020

Global Irrigation Automation Market Insights and Forecast 2020-2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Irrigation Automation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Automation Type; Irrigation Type; Component; System; End-user, and Geography” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. According to the study, the global market was valued at US$ 2.47 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.63 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027. Several governments worldwide are supporting the installation of irrigation automation systems owing to the rising issue of scarcity of water. For instance, the Australian government has initiated several R&D projects to enhance water usage efficiency. Moreover, the government has introduced the On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program to support individual irrigators to enhance their irrigation infrastructure or change irrigation practices to save water. Some of the practices include installation of automatic gates or outlets and water metering, as well as the use of telemetry systems. Recently, the Australian government offered weather smart irrigation rebate for Perth residential customers. The rebate offered was up to ~US$ 142, and it was primarily meant for the purchase and programming of entitled weather smart irrigation products. Based on geography, APAC holds a significant share of the irrigation automation market, and North America is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. The top companies operating in the field of irrigation automation include Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.; Lindsay Corporation; Nelson Irrigation Corporation; Rubicon Water; The Toro Company; Valmont Industries, Inc.; Galcon; Hunter Industries; Irritec S.P.A; and Water Bit, Inc. Various market players are coming up with advance irrigation automation solutions, thereby fueling the growth of the irrigation automation market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Irrigation Automation Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is on the verge of taking the worst hit in 2020, and the impact is likely to persist in 2021 as well. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive, among others. This has also affected the irrigation industry as the spread of virus continues to leave far-reaching impacts on the water-energy ecosystem. Moreover, fiscal constraints, lacking labor availability, and supply chain interruptions caused by travel bans are among other factors adversely limiting the water irrigation business. In addition, the manufacturing of smart irrigation systems is also getting impacted due to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities. Although the irrigation agencies are looking forward to continue with their operations despite the challenging scenario, small farmers are vulnerable to the challenges presented by the pandemic. In regards to the market for agricultural production & distribution systems, the irrigation sector is observing negative results. Thus, the difficulties in carrying out agriculture activities and imposition of lockdown are restraining the supply of irrigation systems worldwide, thereby affecting the overall irrigation automation market.

Key Topics Covered 1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Report Guidance 1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage 3.2 Secondary Research 3.3 Primary Research

4. Irrigation Automation Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview 4.2 PEST Analysis 4.2.1 North America 4.2.2 Europe 4.2.3 APAC 4.2.4 MEA 4.2.5 SAM 4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Irrigation Automation Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers 5.1.1 Scarcity of Freshwater Resources, Particularly in Arid and Urban Areas 5.1.2 Government Initiatives to Support Irrigation Automation 5.1.3 Rapid Repair and Detection of Faults 5.2 Market Restraints 5.2.1 High Cost in Initial Deployment 5.3 Market Opportunities 5.3.1 Emergence of IoT-Based Irrigation System Architecture 5.3.2 Increasing Use of Smart Sprinklers 5.4 Future Trends 5.4.1 IoT-Driven Solar-Powered Irrigation Automation 5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Irrigation Automation Market – Global Analysis

6.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Overview 6.2 Irrigation Automation Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion) 6.3 Market Positioning – Top Five Players

7. Irrigation Automation Market – By Automation type

7.1 Overview 7.2 Irrigation Automation Market, by Automation Type (2019 and 2027) 7.3 Time-Based Systems 7.4 Volume-Based Systems 7.5 Real-Time Feedback Systems 7.6 Computer-Based Control Systems

8. Irrigation Automation Market Analysis – By Irrigation Type

8.1 Overview 8.2 Irrigation Automation Market, by Irrigation Type (2019 and 2027) 8.3 Drip Irrigation 8.4 Sprinkler Irrigation 8.5 Surface Irrigation

9. Irrigation Automation Market Analysis – By Component

9.1 Overview 9.2 Irrigation Automation Market, by Component (2019 and 2027) 9.3 Controllers 9.4 Sensors 9.5 Valves 9.6 Sprinklers 9.7 Others

10. Irrigation Automation Market Analysis – By System

10.1 Overview 10.2 Irrigation Automation Market, by System (2019 and 2027) 10.3 Automatic 10.4 Semiautomatic

11. Irrigation Automation Market Analysis – By End-user

11.1 Overview 11.2 Irrigation Automation Market, by End-user (2019 and 2027) 11.3 Agricultural 11.4 Non-Agricultural

12. Irrigation Automation Market – Geographic Analysis

12.1 Overview 12.2 North America: Irrigation Automation Market 12.3 Europe: Irrigation Automation Market 12.4 APAC: Irrigation Automation Market 12.5 MEA: Irrigation Automation Market 12.6 SAM: Irrigation Automation Market

13. Irrigation Automation Market – COVID-19 Impact Analysis

13.1 Overview 13.2 North America 13.3 Europe 13.4 Asia-Pacific 13.5 Middle East & Africa 13.6 South America

14. Irrigation Automation Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview 14.2 Market Initiatives 14.3 Mergers and Acquisitions 14.4 New Developments

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Galcon 15.2 Hunter Industries 15.3 IRRITEC S.p.A. 15.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. 15.5 Lindsay Corporation 15.6 Nelson Irrigation Corporation 15.7 Rubicon Water 15.8 The Toro Company 15.9 Valmont Industries, Inc. 15.10 Water Bit, Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rp03v

