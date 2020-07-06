|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:33 | 06.07.2020
Global Juice Concentrates Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Juice Concentrates – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Juice Concentrates estimated at US$81.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Fruit, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$79.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vegetable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.5% share of the global Juice Concentrates market.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Diana Naturals SAS (Diana Food)
Dohler GmbH
Ingredion, Inc.
Kanegrade Ltd.
Skypeople Fruit Juice, Inc.
Sudzucker AG
SunOpta, Inc.
SVZ International B.V.
The Ciatti Company
Juice Concentrate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5ybjs
