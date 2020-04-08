|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:45 | 08.04.2020
Global Kaolin Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2025 – Increasing Demand for Ceramic Products, Rising Usage of Kaolin in the Cement Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Kaolin Market – Forecasts from 2020 to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global kaolin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period to reach US$7.712 billion by 2025 increasing from US$5.913 billion in 2019.
Increasing demand for ceramic products and rising usage of kaolin in the cement industry are considered as the driving factor for the growth of the market. However, mining of kaolin is acknowledged to have a negative impact on the environment which is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
For instance, India and China have been growing above 6% per annum for the last couple of years which is an indication of the development of infrastructure and growing urbanization. Moreover, in the United States, the construction spending has increased from US$788,322 million in 2011 to US$1,293,982 million in 2018 (source: United States Census Bureau) while a similar trend has been noticed in Europe. Thus, the growing investment in the development of infrastructure is expected to continue to drive the growth of the kaolin market in the coming years.
Increasing construction activities and rising investment by big market players is driving the market for ceramics segment in the coming years. Furthermore, expanding the automotive industry also propels the demand for paints, coatings, and rubber which are widely used in the manufacturing of automobiles which drives the demand for kaolin in the automotive industry. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, automotive production in India has increased from 3,557.073 thousand units in 2010 to 5,174.645 thousand in 2018 showing a growth of more than forty percent.
Also, increasing number of construction projects in the countries like China especially megaprojects like Beijing Daxing International Airport which started in 2014 and is one of the largest infrastructure project initiated by the country with an aim to process 72 million passengers a year which is expected to have four runways by 2025 is expected to drive the scope of demand for kaolin during the forecast period.
Besides, increasing population density in urban areas coupled with rising investment in residential projects has been increasing the demand for kaolin from the last few years and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. In Europe, due to growing ceramic production and consumption, the market is growing at a substantial rate. Similar trends have been noticed in the North American region, which is witnessing exponential growth on account of expanding the paper packaging industry coupled with increasing investment by market players.
1.2. Market Segmentation
2.2. Assumptions
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Dry Processing
5.3. Wet Processing
6.2. Paper
6.2.1. Standard Coated Fine Papers
6.2.2. Low Coat Weight Papers
6.2.3. Art Papers
6.2.4. Others
6.3. Paints & Coatings
6.3.1. Industrial Paints & Coatings
6.3.2. Others
6.4. Ceramics
6.5. Others
7.2. North America (US$ Million) (tons)
7.3. South America (US$ Million) (tons)
7.4. Europe (US$ Million) (tons)
7.5. Middle East & Africa (US$ Million) (tons)
7.6. Asia-Pacific
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
9.2. BASF
9.3. Thiele Kaolin Company
9.4. Ashapura Group
9.5. Kamin LLC.
9.6. Imerys
9.7. Sedleck Kaolin A.S
9.8. Quarzwerke GmbH
9.9. SCR-Sibelco
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wu9gp
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer