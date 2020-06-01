23:45 | 01.06.2020

Global Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023 | Innovative Technologies and New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global laboratory water purifier market size and it is poised to grow by USD 6.74 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aqua Solutions Inc., BIOBASE Group, Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies are some of the major market participants. Although the innovative technologies and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of accessibility, and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The innovative technologies and new product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of accessibility and affordability of diagnostic tests in developing countries might hamper market growth.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Laboratory Water Purifier Market is segmented as below: Product Type I Type II Type III End-user Healthcare Research Organizations And Institutes Others Geography Europe North America APAC South America MEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laboratory water purifier market report covers the following areas: Laboratory Water Purifier Market size Laboratory Water Purifier Market trends Laboratory Water Purifier Market industry analysis This study identifies the adoption of standardization and automation as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory water purifier market growth during the next few years.

Laboratory Water Purifier Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laboratory Water Purifier Market, including some of the vendors such as Aqua Solutions Inc., BIOBASE Group, Biosan, Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, SUEZ SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Laboratory Water Purifier Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023 Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory water purifier market growth during the next five years Estimation of the laboratory water purifier market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the laboratory water purifier market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory water purifier market vendors

Table Of Contents :Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments Comparison by Product Type II – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Type I – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Type III – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments Comparison by End user Healthcare – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Research organizations and institutes – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Aqua Solutions Inc. BIOBASE Group Biosan Danaher Corp. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Merck KGaA Sartorius AG SUEZ SA Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

