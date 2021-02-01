|
02.02.2021
Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market – Amperex Technology Ltd., BAK Power, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025
The laminate lithium-ion battery market is poised to grow by $ 11.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift of the automotive industry towards EV.
The laminate lithium-ion battery market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the declining lithium-ion battery prices as one of the prime reasons driving the laminate lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast
Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis
Envision Energy USA Ltd.
BAK Power
BrightVolt
Hitachi Zosen Corp.
LG Electronics Inc.
LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
