Global Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market – Amperex Technology Ltd., BAK Power, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The laminate lithium-ion battery market is poised to grow by $ 11.19 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

The report on the laminate lithium-ion battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift of the automotive industry towards EV. The laminate lithium-ion battery market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the declining lithium-ion battery prices as one of the prime reasons driving the laminate lithium-ion battery market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The laminate lithium-ion battery market covers the following areas:

Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Sizing Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Forecast Laminate Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amperex Technology Ltd. Envision Energy USA Ltd. BAK Power BrightVolt Hitachi Zosen Corp. LG Electronics Inc. LiPol Battery Co. Ltd. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Automotive – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape Landscape disruption Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Amperex Technology Ltd. Envision Energy USA Ltd. BAK Power BrightVolt Hitachi Zosen Corp. LG Electronics Inc. LiPol Battery Co. Ltd. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Panasonic Corp. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

