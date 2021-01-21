|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22.01.2021
Global Landing String Equipment Market Research 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis | Technavio
The landing string equipment market is poised to grow by USD 310.00 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in landing string control systems.
The landing string equipment market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in global offshore rig count as one of the prime reasons driving the landing string equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Quail Tools LP
Schlumberger Ltd.
Superior Energy Services Inc.
thyssenkrupp AG
Vallourec SA
WellPartner AS
Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
