0:12 | 22.01.2021

Global Landing String Equipment Market Research 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis | Technavio

The landing string equipment market is poised to grow by USD 310.00 million during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005988/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Landing String Equipment Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the landing string equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in landing string control systems. The landing string equipment market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in global offshore rig count as one of the prime reasons driving the landing string equipment market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The landing string equipment market covers the following areas:

Landing String Equipment Market Sizing

Landing String Equipment Market Forecast

Landing String Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Enovate Systems Ltd. Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Quail Tools LP Schlumberger Ltd. Superior Energy Services Inc. thyssenkrupp AG Vallourec SA WellPartner AS Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Energy Include: Global Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market- The petroleum sorbent pads market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas industry, chemical industry, manufacturing industry, and others), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportGlobal Wet gas Meters Market- The wet gas meters market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report Key Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Deepwater – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Ultra-deepwater – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Shallow water – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscapeGeographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Enovate Systems Ltd. Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Quail Tools LP Schlumberger Ltd. Superior Energy Services Inc. thyssenkrupp AG Vallourec SA WellPartner AS Yantai Enerserva Machinery Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005988/en/