22:41 | 27.01.2021

Global Legumes Market- Archer Daniels Midland Co., B&G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

The legumes market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005972/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Legumes Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the legumes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of legumes for various applications. The legumes market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing consumption of healthy snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the legumes market growth during the next few years. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The legumes market covers the following areas:Legumes Market Sizing

Legumes Market Forecast

Legumes Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co. B&G Foods Inc. Bean Growers Australia Ltd. Cargill Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. Eden Foods Inc. General Mills Inc. Ingredion Inc. Nomad Foods Ltd. Olam International Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2020 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Beans – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Peas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Archer Daniels Midland Co. B&G Foods Inc. Bean Growers Australia Ltd. Cargill Inc. Conagra Brands Inc. Eden Foods Inc. General Mills Inc. Ingredion Inc. Nomad Foods Ltd. Olam International Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005972/en/