22:41 | 27.01.2021
Global Legumes Market- Archer Daniels Midland Co., B&G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio
The legumes market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of legumes for various applications.
The legumes market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing consumption of healthy snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the legumes market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
B&G Foods Inc.
Bean Growers Australia Ltd.
Cargill Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
Eden Foods Inc.
General Mills Inc.
Ingredion Inc.
Nomad Foods Ltd.
Olam International Ltd.
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Type
Beans – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Peas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Geographic comparison
South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Landscape disruption
Competitive Scenario
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
