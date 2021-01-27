ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:41 | 27.01.2021
Global Legumes Market- Archer Daniels Midland Co., B&G Foods Inc., Bean Growers Australia Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

The legumes market is poised to grow by $ 17.22 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005972/en/
The report on the legumes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of legumes for various applications.

The legumes market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing consumption of healthy snacks as one of the prime reasons driving the legumes market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The legumes market covers the following areas:Legumes Market Sizing
Legumes Market Forecast
Legumes Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Archer Daniels Midland Co.

B&G Foods Inc.

Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Olam International Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:Market Landscape
Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments

Comparison by Type

Beans – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Peas – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

B&G Foods Inc.

Bean Growers Australia Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Eden Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Olam International Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations
