19:02 | 23.01.2020
Global Light-Emitting Diode Grow Lights Market, 2020-2024: Cree Inc, General Electric Co, LumiGrow Inc & Senmatic AS – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market: About this market
The light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market analysis considers sales from commercial greenhouses, vertical farming, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the commercial greenhouses segment had a significant market share. However, LED grow lights market growth in the greenhouse segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the vertical farming segment. Factors such as high demand for LED grow lights from greenhouse operators will play a significant role in the vertical farming segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market report looks at factors such as growth in indoor farming, need for energy-efficient and long-lasting grow light technology, and new product developments. However, high installation and setup costs, harmful effects of LED grow lights, and weight of LED grow lights may hamper the growth of the light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights industry over the forecast period.
Global Light-emitting Diode (LED) Grow Lights Market: Overview Growth in indoor farming
There has been a growing scarcity of arable lands with increasing industrial development and urbanization. The need for indoor farming has increased due to the growing demand for food. The establishment of various facilities such as greenhouses, storage containers, refurbished warehouses, and other structures has eased the practice of indoor farming. There are various ways to produce crops indoors, including vertical farming, aquaponics, and hydroponics. This has led to high productivity in small areas. For instance, Signify NV launched its new Philips GreenPower LED toplighting with an optimized light spectrum for cut rose cultivation. This growth in indoor farming will lead to the expansion of the global light-emitting diode (LED) grow lights market at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.
Use of artificial intelligence in LED grow lights
The demand for artificial intelligence in various fields has been growing. Artificial intelligence helps in discovering various environmental factors, which can affect plant growth during indoor farming. Indoor farming needs a controlled environment with the right amount of temperature, humidity, CO2 level, water, and light. AI-enabled LED grow lights are also helping end-users in saving electricity bills. Vendors such as Osram Light are manufacturing AI-enabled LED grow lights that not only regulates light input but also predicts crop diseases. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Key Topics Covered: PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Preface
Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Commercial greenhouses – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Vertical farming – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Growing strategic alliances with end-users
Use of LED grow lights in the suppression of plant diseases
Use of artificial intelligence in LED grow lights
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Advanced LED Grow Lights
Cree Inc.
General Electric Co.
GNUK Ltd.
Heliospectra AB
Illumitex Inc.
LumiGrow Inc.
OSRAM Licht AG
Senmatic AS
Signify NV
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjtpwr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005699/en/