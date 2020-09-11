12:04 | 11.09.2020

Global Light Tower Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Light Tower Market – By Lighting, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report analyzes and estimates the light tower market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2015 to 2019 along with the forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the light tower market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at a global level from 2015 to 2025. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global light tower market. To understand the competitive landscape in the light tower market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate. The research study provides a decisive view on the global light tower market based on lighting, product, technology, power source, application, and region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Deployment of light towers is generally favored at mining, construction, and oil & gas sites to ensure safety while performing operations. Owing to the significantly increasing construction projects across the globe and growing fatality rate at worksites owing to insufficient lighting conditions, the demand for light towers is likely to propel drastically throughout the study timeframe, thereby escalating the global light tower market.

The global light tower market is segmented as: Global Light Tower Market: By Lighting Segmentation Analysis

Electric LED Metal Halide Others

Global Light Tower Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Mobile Stationary

Global Light Tower Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Hydraulic Lifting System Manual Lifting System

Global Light Tower Market: By Power Source Segmentation Analysis

Direct Diesel Solar Others

Global Light Tower Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Emergency & Disaster Relief Construction Mining Infrastructure Development Highway Construction Bridge Construction Railway Line Construction Others Military & Defense Oil & Gas Others

Global Light tower Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

