12:04 | 11.09.2020
Global Light Tower Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Light Tower Market – By Lighting, By Application, and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report analyzes and estimates the light tower market at global, regional, and country level. The research study provides historic data from 2015 to 2019 along with the forecast from 2020 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The report offers detailed insights of the light tower market drivers and restraints along with their impact analysis at a global level from 2015 to 2025.
The report covers an in-depth analysis of the strategies adopted by major competitors in the global light tower market. To understand the competitive landscape in the light tower market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model is also included. The research study comprises of market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked on the basis of their market size and growth rate.
The research study provides a decisive view on the global light tower market based on lighting, product, technology, power source, application, and region. All the segments of the market have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.
Deployment of light towers is generally favored at mining, construction, and oil & gas sites to ensure safety while performing operations. Owing to the significantly increasing construction projects across the globe and growing fatality rate at worksites owing to insufficient lighting conditions, the demand for light towers is likely to propel drastically throughout the study timeframe, thereby escalating the global light tower market.
LED
Metal Halide
Others
Stationary
Manual Lifting System
Diesel
Solar
Others
Construction
Mining
Infrastructure Development
Highway Construction
Bridge Construction
Railway Line Construction
Others
Military & Defense
Oil & Gas
Others
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Wacker Neuson Group
Doosan Portable Power
Culorado Standby
The Will-Burt Company
DMI Light Towers
Progress Sular Sulutions LLC
Larson Electronics LLC
Trime Srl
Atlas Copco
J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
Light Boy Co. Ltd.
Inmesul SL
LTA Projects
Chicago Pneumatic
Aska Equipments Ltd.
Youngman Richardson & Co. Ltd.
Terex Corporation
ulikara Lighting Towers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdbxzr
