|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:49 | 18.09.2020
Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 159-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Ethylene Carbonate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphorous Trichloride segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Benergy Tech Co., Ltd.
Bharat Power Solutions
BYD Co., Ltd.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited
Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co., Ltd. (EVPST)
HeFei GuoXuan High-Tech Power Energy Co Ltd
Johnson Matthey Battery Systems
OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd.
Pihsiang Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd.
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5apuou
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer