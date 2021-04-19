|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10:47 | 20.10.2021
Global LNG Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook 2021-2025 – Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 – Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Globally, 1,174 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Of these, 1,073 represent new build projects and 101 are expansions of existing projects.
In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 509 during the 2021-2025 period. Liquids storage and gas processing segments follow with 276 and 146 projects, respectively.
Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025
Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025
Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025
Understand global midstream capacity and cost outlook by key segments during the period 2021-2025
Keep abreast of key upcoming midstream projects globally during the outlook period
Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong midstream projects data
Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global midstream sector
Assess your competitor’s planned midstream projects in the region
1.2 List of Figures
2.2 Midstream Projects Outlook by Type and Segment
2.3 Midstream Projects Outlook by Development Stage
2.4 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Region
2.5 Midstream Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
3.2 LNG Liquefaction Projects Outlook by Development Stage
3.3 LNG Liquefaction Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
3.4 LNG Liquefaction Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
3.5 Major LNG Liquefaction Projects
4.2 LNG Regasification Projects Outlook by Development Stage
4.3 LNG Regasification Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
4.4 LNG Regasification Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
4.5 Major LNG Regasification Projects
5.2 Pipeline Projects Outlook by Development Stage
5.3 Pipeline Projects Length Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
5.4 Pipelines Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
5.5 Major Pipelines Projects
6.2 Liquid Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage
6.3 Liquids Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
6.4 Liquids Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
6.5 Major Liquids Storage Projects
7.2 Gas Processing Projects Outlook by Development Stage
7.3 Gas Processing Projects Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
7.4 Gas Processing Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
7.5 Major Gas Processing Projects
8.2 Gas Storage Projects Outlook by Development Stage
8.3 Gas Storage Capacity Additions Outlook by Type and Key Countries
8.4 Gas Storage Projects Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
8.5 Major Gas Storage Projects
