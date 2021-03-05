ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
18:24 | 05.03.2021
Global LNG Monitor Newsletter: Significant Investment Going in the US, Australia and Across Asia-Pacific – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global LNG Monitor” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Overview
With significant investment going into LNG export projects in the US, Australia and across Asia-Pacific, and continued concerns about gas imports into Europe and Asia, LNG is expanding as a major sector of the global gas market that has attracted super-majors and independent companies alike.

With this in mind, success can be lost or guaranteed on the basis of accurate and timely information. GLNG offers readers a macro-view of international LNG news, divided by global region. GLNG is published on Thursdays and also incorporates an extensive News in Brief section. This includes detailed and up-to-date information as it breaks, from various sources across the world.
Example Topics Covered:
Commentary

Panama Canal Aims for Greater LNG Capacity

Thailand Goes Long on LNG With Mozambique Supply Deal

Africa

NLNG Wins Case Against Nimasa

Mozambique Militants Attack Close to LNG Site

Americas

Nextdecade Secures Tax Incentives for Rio Grande LNG Project

Australasia

AGL Regrets Gas Sales

Chevron Begins Liquefaction at Wheatstone

Asia

Hokkaido Gas to Diversify LNG Suppliers

Europe

Gas Natural Fenosa Moves HQ to Madrid

News in Brief

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxpqmm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005470/en/

