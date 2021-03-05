|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:24 | 05.03.2021
Global LNG Monitor Newsletter: Significant Investment Going in the US, Australia and Across Asia-Pacific – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global LNG Monitor” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
With this in mind, success can be lost or guaranteed on the basis of accurate and timely information. GLNG offers readers a macro-view of international LNG news, divided by global region. GLNG is published on Thursdays and also incorporates an extensive News in Brief section. This includes detailed and up-to-date information as it breaks, from various sources across the world.
Panama Canal Aims for Greater LNG Capacity
Thailand Goes Long on LNG With Mozambique Supply Deal
Africa
NLNG Wins Case Against Nimasa
Mozambique Militants Attack Close to LNG Site
Americas
Nextdecade Secures Tax Incentives for Rio Grande LNG Project
Australasia
AGL Regrets Gas Sales
Chevron Begins Liquefaction at Wheatstone
Asia
Hokkaido Gas to Diversify LNG Suppliers
Europe
Gas Natural Fenosa Moves HQ to Madrid
News in Brief
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxpqmm
