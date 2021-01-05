|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:51 | 05.01.2021
Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 2020: Key Purchaser Companies, Key Importing Countries, Key Exporting Countries, Key Purchaser Companies, Key Seller Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Long-Term LNG Contracts Review, 2020 – Kosmos Energy Signs Largest LNG Supply Contract with BP Plc” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2020 was between Kosmos Energy and BP plc in February 2020. According to the contract, Kosmos Energy will supply 2.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for a period of seven years, from 2023 to 2030, to BP plc. The LNG will be supplied from the Tortue Floating I liquefaction terminal in Mauritania.
Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between 2020 and 2019
Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2018 to 2020
Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts in 2020
Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong long-term LNG contracts data
Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally during 2018-2020
1.2 Regional Contract Briefs
