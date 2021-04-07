|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:54 | 07.04.2021
Global LPG Market (2021 to 2026) – by Technology, Application and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global LPG Market – Forecasts from 2021 to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global liquified petroleum gas (LPG) market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.91% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$153.146 billion in 2026 from US$109.493 billion in 2020.
LPG is a by-product of propane and butane, and mainly extracted through refineries (crude oil) or natural gas (propane and butane’s by-product), which differs area to area, such as in North America, majority of supply of LPG is from natural gases, where United States and Canada are the major exporters of LPG, and that in Asia Pacific is from refineries’ extraction. At global level, the majority of extraction of LPG in the market is from natural gas, mainly contributed by North America, Europe, Middle East. Considering the different methods of extraction (natural gas and refinery), the natural gas process is more appealing as it involves a gas separation facility, which extracts the LPG easily and cost-effectively, whereas the refineries involve high installation cost of liquefaction process. The distribution of LPG can be done through tankers, drums, or pipelines, depending on the logistics and demand of the good.
Liquified petroleum gas is a clean fuel, cost effective in use and an environment friendly substitute for the gasoline and diesel in the market that is boosting the demand for the LPG. The major drivers for the global LPG market are increase in consumption of LPG due to increase in population growth, government initiatives to use the cleaner fuel, industrialization, and urbanization, increasing investments in developing countries, and improving R&D. While, the storage issue of LPG, irregular domestic supply of LPG, high installation cost of LPG to liquefaction process are the major restraints in this market. Due to the properties of LPG such as highly in-flammable and so on creates the problem for the suppliers to store it and supply it accordingly. Among the application segment, the residential and commercial segments are the dominant segments globally due to the increasing investments and increase in urbanization and industrialization. Since people’s preference towards traditional uses of fuel and government initiatives has been boosting the demand for the LPG worldwide
China Gas Holdings Ltd
Saudi Arabia Oil Co
FLAGA Gmbh
Kleenheat
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
JGC Holdings Corp
Phillips 66 Company
Chevron Crp
Reliance
Exxon Mobil Corp
1.2. Market Segmentation
2.2. Assumptions
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.2. Refinery
5.3. Associated gas
5.4. Non-associated gas
6.2. Residential
6.3. Transport
6.4. Commercial
6.5. Refinery
7.2. North America
7.3. South America
7.4. Europe
7.5. The Middle East and Africa
7.6. Asia Pacific
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
