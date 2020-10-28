|
Global Lubricants Market | APAC to Dominate the Market During 2020-2024 | Technavio
The global lubricants market size is expected to grow by 1.77 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
Lubricants are widely used in various industries such as the automotive, construction, steel and cement, wind energy, agriculture, mining and oil drilling, marine, and aerospace industries. This is due to their characteristics such as anti-wear characteristics, resistance to corrosion, excellent lubricity, water tolerance, and filterability. In the construction industry, hydraulic fluids made of lubricants are used in earthmoving equipment such as crawler excavators, mini excavators, wheeled excavators, wheeled dozers, and skid-steer loaders. Similarly, in the steel and cement industry, lubricants are used to increase the re-greasing intervals of the equipment, improve wear resistance of friction pairs, and enhance the lifespan of the equipment. Many such applications across various industries are increasing the consumption of lubricants, which is driving the growth of the market.
Chevron Corp.
Exxon Mobil Corp.
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
PetroChina Co. Ltd.
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Total SA
Valvoline Inc.
What our reports offer:
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Detailed information on factors that will assist in lubricants market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the lubricants market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lubricants market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lubricants market vendors
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Product
Mineral-oil based lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Synthetic lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bio-based lubricants – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Comparison by Application
Automotive oils – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Industrial oils – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Process oils – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Metalworking fluids – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Greases – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
