1:24 | 29.01.2021

Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024: Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats – Technavio

The manganese mining market is expected to grow by 5385.13 K tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006171/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manganese Mining Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The advances in manganese battery technology is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the slowdown of the manufacturing sector in China will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/manganese-mining-market-industry-analysisManganese Mining Market: Application Landscape

By application landscape, alloy is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Manganese Mining Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 77% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for Manganese Mining in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingRelated Reports on Materials Include:Titanium Mill Products Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The titanium mill products market size has the potential to grow by 25.35 thousand MT during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73%.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutesRhenium Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rhenium market size has the potential to grow by USD 49.12 million during 2021-2025, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.78%.

Click and get a FREE sample report in minutesCompanies Covered:

African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Anglo American Plc Assmang Proprietary Ltd. Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV Consolidated Minerals Ltd. Eramet SA Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd. Manganese X Energy Corp. South32 Ltd. Vale SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024 Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformKey Topics Covered:PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Alloys – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of stainless steel Adoption of sustainable and non-combustible energy sources Excess steel production capacity

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. Anglo American Plc Assmang Proprietary Ltd. Compania Minera Autlan SAB De CV Consolidated Minerals Ltd. Eramet SA Gulf Manganese Corp. Ltd. Manganese X Energy Corp. South32 Ltd. Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIOAbout Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006171/en/