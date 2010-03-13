ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
13:41 | 27.12.2019
Global Marine Mining Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Marine Mining Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Marine Mining Market – Overview
Resources such as fish and oil have been taken from the sea since many decades. Of late, the marine environment has been targeted as a source of renewable energy. The realization that metalliferous deposits on the seafloor could prove to be a valuable source of scare metals has become increasingly widespread in the last few years. Over the past decade, the demand for precious metals for advancing technologies has surged, making deep sea deposits increasingly attractive to commercial operators. The most likely targets for deep-sea mining are polymetallic sulfides, manganese nodules, and cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts.

Papua New Guinea, Japan, and China are major countries for marine mining activities. In 2014, the International Seabed Authority and Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) signed a 15-year contract for the exploration of cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts. Under the contract, JOGMEC is likely to have exclusive rights for exploration of cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts over 3,000 square kilometers of the seabed in the Western Pacific. In 2017, Japan successfully tapped into a deposit of mineral resources from a deep water seabed off the coast of Okinawa. On the other hand, the marine mining market in China is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the marine mining market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global marine mining market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the marine mining market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the marine mining market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global marine mining market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global marine mining market by segmenting it in terms of technology, application, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), SONAR, and marine seismic methods.

The report provides size (in terms of value) of the marine mining market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, and application segments of the global marine mining market. Market value have been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific is a leading region of the global marine mining market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In 2015, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) issued seven new licenses to explore for the riches that lie on the floors of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans

Papua New Guinea is the major country for marine mining activities across the globe

More than one million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2017 and China accounted for more than half of the global sales

In 2017, the total number of electric cars on the road surpassed three million across the world
Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Secondary Sources and Acronyms Used

2.3. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Top Trends
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicators
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3. Global Marine Mining Market Analysis & Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2026

5.4. Regulatory Scenario

5.5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Global Marine Mining Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2026
6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Global Marine Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2026

6.4. Global Marine Mining Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology
7. Global Marine Mining Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026
7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Global Marine Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026

7.4. Global Marine Mining Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
8. Global Marine Mining Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2017-2026
8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Global Marine Mining Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2026
9. North America Marine Mining Market Analysis, 2017-2026 10. Europe Marine Mining Market Analysis, 2017-2026 11. Asia Pacific Marine Mining Market Analysis, 2017-2026 12. Rest of World Marine Mining Market Analysis, 2017-2026 13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Competition Matrix

13.2. Global Marine Mining Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. Nautilus Minerals Inc.

13.3.2. Neptune Minerals

13.3.3. UK Seabed Resources

13.3.4. Keppel Corporation Limited

13.3.5. Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd

13.3.6. Royal IHC

13.3.7. Ocean Minerals, LLC

13.3.8. Diamond Fields Resources Inc.

13.3.9. DeepGreen Metals Inc.

13.3.10. China Minmetals Corporation
14. Primary Research – Key Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6llshn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005142/en/

