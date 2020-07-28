|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:46 | 28.07.2020
Global Market Outlook for Fungicides to 2027: Market Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Fungicides – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Fungicides market accounted for $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing launches of novel fungicide products and high demand for high-value crops. However, mounting technological developments in the seeds is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Fungicides are pesticides that are being used to prevent and manage the increase of fungi and spore diseases. These fungicides can be used selectively adjacent to particular diseases or a broad-spectrum of fungal diseases. Tran laminar fungicides redistribute the fungicide from the higher, sprayed leaf surface to the lesser, unsprayed surface. Systemic fungicides are taken up and redistributed through the xylem vessels. A small number of fungicides go to all portion of a plant. A few are locally systemic, and some move upwardly.
By application, post-harvest segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to decrease the quantity of fungicides used and troubles linked to wastewater disposal. Fruits & vegetables are mainly damaged after harvest by fungi and bacteria. Numerous chemicals are used as a spray or dip. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to population growth, rising in agricultural practices and the necessity of high-quality agricultural create are factors that are projected to drive the fungicides market growth in this region.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Chemical
5.3 Biological
6.2 Cereals & Grains
6.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
6.4 Fruits & Vegetables
6.5 Turf and Ornamentals
6.6 Non-crop
7.2 Contact
7.3 Systemic
8.2 Dry
8.3 Liquid
9.2 Chemigation
9.3 Foliar Spray
9.4 Post-Harvest
9.5 Seed Treatment
9.6 Soil Treatment
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12.2 American Vanguard Corporation
12.3 BASF SE
12.4 Bayer Cropscience AG
12.5 Bioworks Inc.
12.6 Dow Agrosciences LLC
12.7 Cheminova A/S
12.8 Nufarm Ltd
12.9 Syngenta AG
12.10 Monsanto
12.11 FMC Corporation
12.12 Nufarm Ltd
12.13 Pesticide Company Consolidations.
12.14 Chemtura Corporation
12.15 Lanxess AG
12.16 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd
12.17 United Phosphorus Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsyfky
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer