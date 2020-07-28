12:46 | 28.07.2020

Global Market Outlook for Fungicides to 2027: Market Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Fungicides – Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Fungicides market accounted for $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $30.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing launches of novel fungicide products and high demand for high-value crops. However, mounting technological developments in the seeds is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Fungicides are pesticides that are being used to prevent and manage the increase of fungi and spore diseases. These fungicides can be used selectively adjacent to particular diseases or a broad-spectrum of fungal diseases. Tran laminar fungicides redistribute the fungicide from the higher, sprayed leaf surface to the lesser, unsprayed surface. Systemic fungicides are taken up and redistributed through the xylem vessels. A small number of fungicides go to all portion of a plant. A few are locally systemic, and some move upwardly. By application, post-harvest segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to decrease the quantity of fungicides used and troubles linked to wastewater disposal. Fruits & vegetables are mainly damaged after harvest by fungi and bacteria. Numerous chemicals are used as a spray or dip. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to population growth, rising in agricultural practices and the necessity of high-quality agricultural create are factors that are projected to drive the fungicides market growth in this region.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fungicides Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Chemical 5.3 Biological

6 Global Fungicides Market, By Crop Type

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Cereals & Grains 6.3 Oilseeds & Pulses 6.4 Fruits & Vegetables 6.5 Turf and Ornamentals 6.6 Non-crop

7 Global Fungicides Market, By Mode of Action

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Contact 7.3 Systemic

8 Global Fungicides Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Dry 8.3 Liquid

9 Global Fungicides Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Chemigation 9.3 Foliar Spray 9.4 Post-Harvest 9.5 Seed Treatment 9.6 Soil Treatment

10 Global Fungicides Market, By Geography 11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd 12.2 American Vanguard Corporation 12.3 BASF SE 12.4 Bayer Cropscience AG 12.5 Bioworks Inc. 12.6 Dow Agrosciences LLC 12.7 Cheminova A/S 12.8 Nufarm Ltd 12.9 Syngenta AG 12.10 Monsanto 12.11 FMC Corporation 12.12 Nufarm Ltd 12.13 Pesticide Company Consolidations. 12.14 Chemtura Corporation 12.15 Lanxess AG 12.16 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd 12.17 United Phosphorus Ltd For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsyfky

