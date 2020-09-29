|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:05 | 29.09.2020
Global Metal Foam Market Report 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2018-2019 & 2020-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Metal Foam Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report predicts the global metal foam market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.
The report on the global metal foam market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on metal foam market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.
The report on metal foam market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Changing the standard of living and accelerating demand of construction and infrastructure development in some emerging countries
Open Cell Metal Foams
Stochastic Metal Foams
Blowing Agents
Solid-gas Eutectic
Powder Compact
Ingots Containing Blowing Agent
Medical Laser Application
Heat Exchanger
Electro-chemical Application
Others
Aerospace
Building & Construction
Healthcare and Energy
Others
ERG Aerospace
FOAMTECH GLOBAL
Hunan Ted New Material
Ultramet
Cymat Technologies Ltd
METECNO S.p.A
NANOSHEL LLC
Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Mayser GmbH & Co. KG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3k7gx
