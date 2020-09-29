14:05 | 29.09.2020

Global Metal Foam Market Report 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2018-2019 & 2020-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Metal Foam Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The report predicts the global metal foam market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The report on the global metal foam market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on metal foam market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026. The report on metal foam market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings. Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings 1) Drivers

Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of consumers and rising demand for lightweight materials and auto components Changing the standard of living and accelerating demand of construction and infrastructure development in some emerging countries

2) Restraints

The cost of metal foam is high in comparison with alternatives available will hamper the growth

3) Opportunities

Rapid technological advancement, rising demand for lightweight structural materials from aerospace and healthcare industry

Segment Covered

The global metal foam market is segmented on the basis of product type, production methodology, application, and industry vertical.

Global Metal Foam Market by Product Type

Closed Cell Metal Foams Open Cell Metal Foams Stochastic Metal Foams

Global Metal Foam Market by Production Methodology

Gas Injection Blowing Agents Solid-gas Eutectic Powder Compact Ingots Containing Blowing Agent

Global Metal Foam Market by Application

Sound Absorption Medical Laser Application Heat Exchanger Electro-chemical Application Others

Global Metal Foam Market by Industry Vertical

Automotive Aerospace Building & Construction Healthcare and Energy Others

Company Profiles

Alantum Corporation ERG Aerospace FOAMTECH GLOBAL Hunan Ted New Material Ultramet Cymat Technologies Ltd METECNO S.p.A NANOSHEL LLC Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. Mayser GmbH & Co. KG For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3k7gx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005642/en/