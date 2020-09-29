ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:05 | 29.09.2020
Global Metal Foam Market Report 2020: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2018-2019 & 2020-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Metal Foam Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report predicts the global metal foam market to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The report on the global metal foam market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on metal foam market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on metal foam market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global metal foam market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Report Findings 1) Drivers
Rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of consumers and rising demand for lightweight materials and auto components

Changing the standard of living and accelerating demand of construction and infrastructure development in some emerging countries
2) Restraints
The cost of metal foam is high in comparison with alternatives available will hamper the growth
3) Opportunities
Rapid technological advancement, rising demand for lightweight structural materials from aerospace and healthcare industry
Segment Covered
The global metal foam market is segmented on the basis of product type, production methodology, application, and industry vertical.
Global Metal Foam Market by Product Type
Closed Cell Metal Foams

Open Cell Metal Foams

Stochastic Metal Foams
Global Metal Foam Market by Production Methodology
Gas Injection

Blowing Agents

Solid-gas Eutectic

Powder Compact

Ingots Containing Blowing Agent
Global Metal Foam Market by Application
Sound Absorption

Medical Laser Application

Heat Exchanger

Electro-chemical Application

Others
Global Metal Foam Market by Industry Vertical
Automotive

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Healthcare and Energy

Others
Company Profiles
Alantum Corporation

ERG Aerospace

FOAMTECH GLOBAL

Hunan Ted New Material

Ultramet

Cymat Technologies Ltd

METECNO S.p.A

NANOSHEL LLC

Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Mayser GmbH & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3k7gx
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200929005642/en/

