|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:28 | 26.08.2020
Global Metal Forming for Automotive Market 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Metal Forming Market for Automotive by Technique (Roll, Stretch, Stamping, Deep Drawing, Hydroforming), Type (Hot, warm and Cold), Application (BIW, Chassis, Closure), Material (Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium), Vehicle (ICE & Electric) – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global metal forming market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 202.23 billion by 2025 from USD 172.56 billion in 2018.
The key companies profiled in the study are Magna (Canada), Benteler (Germany), Tower International (UK), Toyota Boshoku (Japan), Aisin Seiki (Japan), Kirchhoff (US), CIE Automotive (Spain), Mills Products (US), VNT Automotive (Austria), Superform Aluminum (US), and Hirotec (Japan).
This growth may have been derailed in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, as per estimates, the Asia Oceania will witness growth in the forecast period owing to the successful containment of the virus in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing metal forming market for automotive. The North American region comprises countries with significant vehicle production such as Canada, Mexico, and the US. The US is the major contributor, i.e., it contributed around 65% of the overall vehicle production in North America in 2019. The North American metal forming market is dominated by key players such as the Tower International (US), Magna (Canada), and Kirchhoff Automotive (US).
4.2 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Forming Type
4.3 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Technique
4.4 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Material
4.5 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Application
4.6 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Vehicle Type
4.7 Metal Forming Market for Automotive, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Global Vehicle Production and Growing Commercial Vehicle Demand
5.2.1.2 Stringent Emission and Fuel Economy Regulations for Lightweight Materials
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Usage of Composites in Automotive Applications
5.2.3 Opportunity
5.2.3.1 Growing Sales of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Hydroforming Techniques
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Capital Investments for New Entrants to Set Up Metal Forming Process
5.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5.4 COVID-19 Impact on Metal Forming Market
6.2 Advantages of Metal Forming Techniques Over Other Techniques
6.3 Types of Forming Techniques
6.3.1 Roll Forming
6.3.2 Stretch Forming
6.3.3 Deep Drawing
6.3.4 Stamping
6.3.5 Hot Forming
6.3.6 Hydroforming
6.4 Hydroforming: The Future of Automotive Forming
6.4.1 Advantages of Hydroforming
6.5 Additive Manufacturing
6.5.1 Advantages of Additive Manufacturing
6.5.2 Disadvantages of Additive Manufacturing
7.2 Roll Forming
7.3 Stretch Forming
7.4 Deep Drawing
7.5 Stamping
7.6 Hydroforming
7.7 Others
8.2 Cold Forming
8.3 Hot Forming
8.4 Warm Forming
9.2 BIW
9.3 Chassis
9.4 Closures
9.5 Others
10.2 Steel
10.3 Aluminum
10.4 Magnesium
10.5 Others
11.2 Passenger Cars
11.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
11.4 Trucks
11.5 Buses
12.2 BEV
12.3 PHEV
12.4 FCEV
13.2 Asia Oceania
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14.2 Metal Forming Market for Automotive: Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Stars
14.3.2 Emerging Leaders
14.3.3 Pervasive Companies
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Competitive Scenario
14.4.1 Expansions
14.4.2 Supply Contracts
14.4.3 New Product Launches/Developments
14.4.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures
15.2 Benteler
15.3 Tower International
15.4 Magna International
15.5 Toyota Boshoku Corporation
15.6 Aisin Seiki
15.7 Kirchhoff
15.8 CIE Automotive
15.9 Mills Products
15.10 VNT Automotive
15.11 Superform Aluminium
15.12 Hirotec
15.13 Client Requirement
15.13.1 PWO
15.13.2 Ernst Umformtechnik
15.13.3 Hornlein
15.13.4 Hubert Stuken GmbH & Co. KG (Starken)
15.13.5 Stewart EFI
15.13.6 Truelove & Maclean (Acquired by SFS Group AG)
15.13.7 Metal Flow
15.13.8 Transfer Tool
15.14 Additional Companies
15.14.1 North America
15.14.1.1 Vari-Form
15.14.1.2 LTC Roll
15.14.1.3 Martinrea International Inc.
15.14.1.4 Multimatic
15.14.2 Asia Oceania
15.14.2.1 Kaizen Metal Forming
15.14.2.2 AES Automotive
15.14.2.3 JBM Auto
15.14.2.4 MIM
15.14.3 Europe
15.14.3.1 Craemer
15.14.3.2 Voestalpine
15.14.3.3 Gestamp Automocion
15.14.3.4 Quintus Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umgxlf
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer