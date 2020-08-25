19:47 | 25.08.2020

Global Metal Injection Molding Industry (2020 to 2027) – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Metal Injection Molding – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Metal Injection Molding Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Metal Injection Molding estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low Alloy Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $789.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

The Metal Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$789.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$997.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Soft Magnetic Material Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

In the global Soft Magnetic Material segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$458.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$678.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$621.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Amphenol Corporation ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. CMG Technologies CN Innovations Holdings Ltd. Dean Group International Ltd. Dou Yee Technologies Pte., Ltd. Dynacast International, Inc. Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG Indo-MIM Pvt., Ltd. Jiangsu Gian Mim Parts NetShape Technologies, Inc. Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG Parmatech Corporation Phillips-Medisize Corporation Rockleigh Industries Inc. ShangHai Future High-Tech Co., Ltd. Sintex A/S Smith Metal Products Taiwan Powder Technologies Co. Ltd. Tanfel

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Global Competitor Market Shares Metal Injection Molding Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kpn2bd.

